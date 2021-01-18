I Tried Sheet Masks For My Boobs—And Yes They're a Thing

To put it bluntly, I never thought I'd be reviewing boob skincare. Let’s be real, none of us do a six-step routine for our boobs. You might moisturize—but doing an anti-wrinkle or hydrating sheet mask on your boobs is probably not part of your weekly routine. That said, the skin on your chest is delicate and worthy of the same TLC you offer your face. It’s a place that’s often overlooked, yet it is the area most likely to experience sun damage, aging, and pollution.

In a discussion about skincare, a friend of mine once said to me, "When you’re older, nobody looks at your face anymore. You can hide your wrinkles there with botox and filler. Your chest exposes how old you actually are." When I received an email regarding Booby Tape’s new launches, I thought back to that moment and knew I had to try them. Read on for my honest review of Booby Tape’s Anti Wrinkle Silicone Chest Pad ($29) and 24K Gold Breast Masks ($27).

Best for: All skin types Uses: Reducing wrinkles, hydration, and tightening skin Active ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: Anti Wrinkle Silicone Chest Pad ($29) and 24K Gold Breast Masks ($27) About the brand: Founded by two sisters, Booby Tape was originally launched with the intention of creating a solution for backless dresses. Now, the brand offers skincare masks and treatments for your chest.

About My Skin: Routine is non-existent

Besides the occasional sunscreen and moisturizer, my décolletage skincare routine is non-existent. Though it may seem a little extra, further education about how easily the chest area ages and how fragile the skin is made me realize taking care of it is crucial. While I haven’t added too many products into my routine, I did add both of Booby Tape’s masks and upped moisturizing (I use La Roche Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Moisturizer) to more than once a week.

It was pretty easy to incorporate both products into my routine, I just have to make sure to set aside the time to do it. I apply the Anti-Wrinkle Silicone Chest Pad before bed and leave it on overnight. As for the 24K Gold Breast Masks, I apply them a couple of times per week after a shower while I watch Netflix. The key to everything in life is consistency, right?

Booby Tape Anti Wrinkle Silicone Chest Pad $29 Shop

The Feel: Cold and gel-like, or sticky and soft

Both masks have a unique feel to them, which makes sense since they are both composed of different materials. The 24K Gold Breast Masks are made of hydrolyzed collagen and feel cold upon application. For comparison, they feel like hydrogel sheet masks but for your boobs. There's excess serum left over (which you should massage into your skin). The Anti-Wrinkle Silicone Chest Pad is composed of silicone and feels sticky upon application. It doesn’t leave any residue and can be reused multiple times.

The Results: Soft and hydrated skin

The key to most skincare products is consistency. After using these masks a few times each, my skin is not only softer, but my (slight) chest wrinkles have improved too. The hydration is instant long-lasting with continued use. Furthermore, the slight chest wrinkles I had improved after using the masks a few times.

Booby Tape 24K Gold Breast Masks $27 Shop

The Value: The price makes sense

Compared to other products on the market, Booby Tape offers mid-range pricing. For $27, you get two pairs (four pieces) of the 24K Gold Breast Masks. Similar sheet masks on the market range in price from $12 to $175. The Anti-Wrinkle Silicone Mask, priced at $29, is on the less expensive side. Plus, it’s reusable, so you get more for your dollar. All in all, compared to others, both prices make sense and leave you in the mid-range, so it isn’t a splurge.

Similar Products: You have options

Nanette de Gapse Uplift Revealed Bust ($175): Although it has different ingredients and is meant to be used for consecutive weeks, the price of Booby Tape’s 24K Gold Breast Masks is drastically less.

SiO Beauty ChestLift 1Pack ($25): While similar to the Anti-Wrinkle Silicone mask in material and benefits, it’s slightly more expensive and has fewer uses than this one.