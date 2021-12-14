The Best Body Products of 2021

13 of 17

Best Fragrance, Floral

Krigler Pleasure Gardenia 79 $435 Shop

Highlights Base notes of jasmine, vanilla, and mimosa

Sweet and earthy

All-season, everyday fragrance

"For an instant dose of opulence, spritz on Pleasure Gardenia 79. It's the first scent from fragrance house Krigler, a gift that founder Albert Krigler gave his then girlfriend for their proposal in lieu of a ring in 1879. Almost a century and a half later, and its romantic roots are still palpable.

"I personally prefer a fragrance that's a mix of sweet and musky, which is exactly what you'll get from this blend. It's floral without being overpowering, and it imparts almost a creaminess to it that sits beautifully on the skin. It's an all-season, everyday fragrance that's sure to garner compliments." - Lindsey Metrus, project director

