The Best Body Products of 2021

In This Article
Self-care is all about tending to our bodies internally and externally. When it comes to the latter, we rely on carefully crafted products to show our skin the love it deserves. From body washes to body oils, our daily beauty routines are full of treasured products to soothe our stressed skin, cushion our limbs in moisture, and boost our overall mood. Below, take a look at our 2021 Beauty Award Winners in the bodycare category.
Best Body Serum
Highlights
- Feels lightweight and breathable on the skin
- Easily recyclable packaging
- Fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin
Learn more: Read our full review of this body serum here.
"Now that we've all mastered our facial skincare routine, Nécessaire is leading the 'skincare for body' movement with this body serum. It contains hyaluronic acid to increase the absorption of moisturizers, and also includes ceramides and niacinamide to support the skin barrier. For best results, apply to slightly damp skin and follow with moisturizer." - Elyse Love, MD, board-certified dermatologist
Best Body Cream
Highlights
- Formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides
- Non-comedogenic, fragrance-free
- Developed with dermatologists
Learn more: These are the skin benefits of hyaluronic acid.
"CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a long-time fan favorite because it provides fast-absorbing, high-quality skin hydration at an accessible price point. The moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides to soothe, hydrate, and repair the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. As a plus, it's non-comedogenic and can be used on the face as well as the body. It's designed for the most sensitive skin and is dermatologist-approved and loved." - Elyse Love, MD, board-certified dermatologist
Best Body Oil
Highlights
- Vitamins A and C help improve skin elasticity and firmness
- Non-irritating, dermatologist-tested formula
- Linolenic acids help protect and replenish the skin barrier
"As someone with perpetually dry skin, body oils help lock in much-needed moisture. Slathering on the Mutha Body Oil post-shower has become a daily ritual. It quickly absorbs into my skin, helps prevent fine lines, soothes irritated skin, and eases environmental stress. By applying this oil, you're treating your skin to a blend of nourishing vitamins (including A, C, D, E, vitamin B complex, zinc, and lycopene) and organic oils (rosehip, grape, and jojoba, to name a few). The product does boast a light citrus scent, which I find to be invigorating. However, if you're a bit fragrance adverse, you can take comfort in knowing Mutha's Body Oil has been dermatologically tested and deemed non-irritating for sensitive skin." - Olivia Hancock, associate editor
Best Body Chemical Exfoliator
Highlights
- A mix of salicylic acid, AHAs, and niacinamide
- Targets uneven texture, dark spots, and breakouts on your body
- Easy to apply and leaves skin more radiant
"We’ve all heard that “treat your body like your face” mantra and these pads do just that. A mix of 2% salicylic acid, AHAs, and niacinamide, they target uneven texture, dark spots, and breakouts in just a few easy swipes. They help with any lingering congestion or build-up for more luminous, even skin—over your entire body." - Hallie Gould, associate editorial director
Best Body Physical Exfoliator
Highlights
- Coconut and sugar scrub helps soften and moisturize while buffing away dead skin
- Ingredients are ethically traded
- Songyi mushrooms help even skin tone
Learn more: These are the benefits of coconut oil on your skin.
"I have hypersensitive skin on my body, particularly on my legs, which I think is a result of having perpetual razor burn (any tips, please send them my way). As such, body scrubs are usually torturous on my raw limbs, so I tend to keep a safe distance. However, in a bid to help prevent in-grows, I searched far and wide for a gentle scrub that wouldn't leave me feeling itchy and sore and landed on Shea Moisture's Coconut & Sugar Scrub. The soothing blend melts instantly on contact and coats my body in a luxurious cocoon of moisture while it sloughs away dead skin and buildup. I also adore the way it smells and the lasting fragrance it leaves on my skin afterward. I've noticed far less in-growns and more touchably soft skin on my legs since using it." - Lindsey Metrus, project director
Best Product for Hyperpigmentation
Highlights
- A blend of .1% retinol, natural butters, and plant oils
- Works to soften, firm, and even skin
- Lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to apply
"I have used numerous bottles of this product until the very last drop. The silky, lightweight formula feels heavenly as you apply, and then the .1% retinol takes hold and works to make your skin firmer, softer, and more even in tone. You can use it from the neck down—I do—or as a targeted spot treatment wherever you may need it. And, if you have sensitive skin, you can mix it in with your usual moisturizer to keep your skin soothed as it treats." - Hallie Gould, associate editorial director
Best Body Wash
Highlights
- Made with shea butter, cocoa butter, and manuka honey
- Hydrates and nourishes the skin
- Has a pleasant fragrance
Learn more: These are the benefits of shea butter, cocoa butter, and manuka honey on your skin.
"Body care can be a grounding experience, especially with Keys Soulcare Renewing Body and Hand Wash. The emollient gel's formula blends together moisturizing shea and cocoa butter and transforms into a silky lather that doesn't strip the skin. Instead, it's left feeling extra soft and clean. Combine that with its unique and indulgent scent of sage and oat milk—which lingers long after you use it—and you have a therapeutic experience in your shower." - Jesa Calaor, editor
Best Body Bar
Highlights
- Comes in a set of two physical exfoliating bricks to buff away dead skin
- Made of superfine sanding crystals compressed within a moisturizing, soothing base
- Not to be used on broken or sunburned skin
Learn more: Read our review of the Soft Services Buffing Bar here.
"While this brand may be new, its offerings make them feel like veterans. The Soft Services Body Bar shows you that the brand means serious business with its buffing abilities. The unscented body bar leaves skin silky smooth after just one use and is said to be great for those who experience keratosis pilaris." - David Yi, founder of Good Light
Best Hand Soap
Highlights
- 95% naturally derived cleanser formula
- Made with a spa-like blend of mineral-rich green clay and eucalyptus
- Packaged in bottles made of 100% recycled plastic
"Love and Beauty and Planet's Beloved Foaming Hand Wash has become a household staple at all my sinks. Its foaming formula is such a nice departure from traditional gel or bar soaps. Once the foam and water are activated, the results are so rewarding. The soap feels like silk on your skin as you are lathering and rinsing. Beloved's Foaming Hand Wash is formulated with 95% naturally derived ingredients, infused with essential oils, paraben-free, and has gentle sulfate-free cleansers. Most of all, I love that this product is committed to being vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free." - Cristina Cianci, visual editor
Best Hand Cream
Highlights
- Made with sacred rose petals from Pushkar, India for hydration and skin brightening
- Sweet almond and sesame seed oil help soothe irritation
Read more: Learn about the benefits of rose petals for skin.
"I've been a longtime fan of Ranavat skincare and its incredible founder, Michelle Ranavat. The brand is rooted in ancient Indian royal rituals of self-care, and given the luxurious formulas and über chic packaging, every use makes me feel like I'm a noble myself. One of my favorite products from the collection is the rose hand cream made from sacred Indian petals. My hands get so chapped in the winter, especially after repeated dish-washing, hand-washing, sanitizing, etc. and this cream saves my skin and cuticles time and time again without the dreaded period of greasiness. I always keep a tube in my purse, especially for when I'm traveling." - Lindsey Metrus, project director
Best Deodorant
Highlights
- Made with natural ingredients that prevent odor-causing bacteria from forming on the skin
- Corn starch absorbs odor and wetness
- Aluminum-free and baking soda-free formula
"I would've loved this product just for the name alone, but the good news is that this also lasts and smells great. With an aluminum-free formula, this natural deodorant works with no weird adjustment period." - Madeline Hirsch, senior news editor
Best Fragrance, Warm
Highlights
- Top notes of primofiore lemon, pink pepper, and neroli oil
- Base notes of styrax resin, tobacco leaf absolute, and vanilla bean
- Heady, warm, and sensual scent
"Jazz Club is the scent for the Fall/Winter season. It's warm, comforting, sexy, and sensual. It's the perfect date night scent, or just for whenever you want to smell incredible. The tobacco, rum, and vanilla notes create the most intoxicating fragrance." - Sean Garrette, esthetician and skincare influencer
Best Fragrance, Floral
Highlights
- Base notes of jasmine, vanilla, and mimosa
- Sweet and earthy
- All-season, everyday fragrance
"For an instant dose of opulence, spritz on Pleasure Gardenia 79. It's the first scent from fragrance house Krigler, a gift that founder Albert Krigler gave his then girlfriend for their proposal in lieu of a ring in 1879. Almost a century and a half later, and its romantic roots are still palpable.
"I personally prefer a fragrance that's a mix of sweet and musky, which is exactly what you'll get from this blend. It's floral without being overpowering, and it imparts almost a creaminess to it that sits beautifully on the skin. It's an all-season, everyday fragrance that's sure to garner compliments." - Lindsey Metrus, project director
Best Body SPF
Highlights
- Broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection
- Oxybenzone- and octinoxate-free
- Adheres to Hawaii and Florida Keys reef-friendly mandates
"Whenever I'm talking about the importance of daily sunscreen to friends and family, there's one complaint that comes up in seemingly every conversation: But I hate how it smells. However, after asking them to take a whiff of Vacation's Classic Lotion SPF 30, that tune changes. It's seriously a beach holiday in a tube; the company describes the scent as having 'notes of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy, and swimsuit lycra.' In my opinion, that description is spot-on. The formula is lightweight, doesn't leave a cast on my brown skin, and features clean, reef-friendly ingredients, meaning it's friendly to the planet and your skin (and your nose)." - Eden Stuart, associate editor
Best Hand Sanitizer
Highlights
- Non-drying formula features hydrating ingredients like aloe, jojoba oil, and argan oil
- Pleasant smell of eucalyptus and rosemary
- Nonshinku has partnered with Terracycle to create recyclable, refillable packaging
"Most hand sanitizers I've tried can be quite drying, leaving my knuckles and cuticles cracked and frayed. (That, and they either have a strong scent of alcohol or alcohol and flowers—there's nothing worse.) Excessive hand sanitizer use can be very painful for me in the winter, so in 2021, I set out to make it my goal to find the perfect hand sanitizer—one that would actually be beneficial to my skin. I knew I succeeded as soon as I discovered this formula from Noshinku. It features moisturizing, derm-loved ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and argan oil to make my hands feel softer with each use. I use it generously, multiple times each day, and have found that my hands have never looked better. Bonus: It leaves behind the most delightful, natural scent of eucalyptus and rosemary." - Holly Rhue, senior editor
Best Toothpaste
Highlights
- Fluoride-free
- Naturally whitening and anti-plaque formula
"Good, natural toothpastes are hard to come by, but David's Toothpaste is a true winner. The toothpaste actually tastes like peppermint from the beginning of your brushing routine to the end (big deal!), and it lathers in your mouth like traditional formulas do but without any of the harsh chemicals. It's fluoride-free, SLS-free, and EWG verified. If you experience indigestion or are just generally worried about the chemicals in your toothpaste, this formula is the best segue into a natural oral care routine. In addition to this toothpaste being the best, the tube is totally recyclable."
- Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Razor
Highlights
- Super close, easy shave with a single blade
- Chic, sustainable, and easy to use
- No pulling, razor burn, irritation, or ingrown
"This razor is heavenly—it’s chic, easy to use, sustainable, and leaves my skin feeling like a slippery-soft dolphin. The first time I used it, I could not believe the skin-softening results. It’s weighted, so you don’t have to apply pressure as you glide it up your leg, and it nixes all my usual worries: ingrowns, irritation, or razor burn. The blade is sharp, so you have to take it slow, but it’s worth the extra few minutes every time." - Hallie Gould, associate editorial director