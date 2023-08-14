14 Bobby Pin Hairstyles That Are Playful and Elegant

Move aside scrunchies; there's another Y2K hair accessory taking the spotlight: bobby pins. The beauty of bobby pins is two-fold: they're practical (helping to keep our hair in place) and playful (adding a cool twist to any style). If you're looking to join in on the bobby pin bandwagon, we've got you covered with tons of hair inspiration below. Ahead, find 14 bobby pin hairstyles perfect for any occasion. Plus, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Day Rate Beauty Aviva Jansen Perea shares tips on how to use them on all lengths and textures.

