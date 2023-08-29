Bobbi Brown's New Skin Tint Is the Most Commute-Proof Formula I've Ever Tried

Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 is one of the best to hit the market this year. The lightweight formula delivers natural-looking coverage while also hydrating and protecting your skin. Not to mention, it holds up in even the most humid and sweaty scenarios.

We put the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

During the summer, it's rare that I wear foundation. Instead, I tend to cycle through different skin tints. I love that they deliver lightweight, natural coverage and feel incredibly hydrating—two elements I always look for in summer complexion products.

Over the past few months, there have been quite a few skin tint launches, but Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 piqued my interest the most. The brand is an OG in the beauty industry and has mastered the complexion category and beyond. So, I was definitely eager to put the skin tint to the test. Ahead, find my full review.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 BEST FOR: All skin types USES: Adding light coverage HERO INGREDIENTS: Hyaluronic acid, shea butter, vitamin E, provitamin D, and cactus flower PRICE: $46 SHADE RANGE: 18 shades ABOUT THE BRAND: Bobbi Brown is a renowned line of prestige cosmetics founded by legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown in 1991. With inclusive products that cater to several skin tones, this brand has been a beauty lover and makeup artist favorite for decades.

About My Skin/Complexion: Perpetual dryness

Overall, my skin is pretty chill. I don't experience frequent breakouts or irritation. However, my one standing dilemma is that I experience dryness. Because of this, I am diligent about using moisture-boosting products in my daytime and nighttime skincare routine. I also make sure to use hydrating primers before applying makeup—like the Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum ($34), which contains hyaluronic acid, or Youthforia's emollient-rich Pregame Daily Protective Primer ($38). And as mentioned, I prefer to use skin tints made with hydrating ingredients.

How to Apply: Use your fingers or a brush

Olivia Hancock

The brand recommends applying this product with your fingers or a foundation brush. The latter is my preferred method because it's less messy. However, I've also applied this using a beauty sponge, which works just as well as long as the sponge isn't too wet.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A hydrating blend

The Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 formula is what stood out to me first. The product is made with provitamin D and cactus flower, which help support the skin barrier. It's also infused with a vitamin E complex to help protect your skin from environmental aggressors like pollution. Additionally, this skin tint contains two of my favorite ingredients, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, which work to soften and moisturize the skin. And last but not least, this formula is enriched with SPF 15 to deliver extra protection from UVA and UVB rays.

The Results: Dewy, radiant skin

Olivia Hancock / Byrdie

The shade "Golden 2" perfectly matches my skin right now (FYI: there are 18 shades in total). As soon as I applied it, I was impressed with how seamlessly it blended into my skin. The creamy formula is so comforting and hydrating, and it really does feel like you're wearing nothing on your skin. One layer provided sufficient coverage, leaving me with a radiant and even complexion. However, I was able to add another layer of product around my mouth (to conceal slight discoloration) without the product becoming cakey or thick.

One of the biggest selling points of this skin tint is that it promises to be sweat-proof and humidity-resistant. I can confidently say that this is true. I wore this during a two-hour commute—which included walking several blocks in 85-degree heat and waiting for the train in an unbelievably hot and humid subway station for over 15 minutes. Once I arrived at my destination, I was dripping sweat, but to my surprise, my makeup remained intact, and the skin tint wasn't splotchy or runny at all.

The Value: Worth it

Bobbi Brown is a prestige beauty brand, so its products are priced accordingly. The Vitamin Enriched Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 15 rings in at $46. It is a bit more pricy when compared to other popular skin tints; however, a few factors justify the price. The formula contains nourishing ingredients, making this product a hydrating skincare-makeup hybrid. Plus, it provides stunning, natural coverage that lasts amid sweltering humidity and sweat.

Similar Products: You have options

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint: Fenty Beauty's complexion products are always a hit, and the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint ($35) is no exception. Available in 25 shades, the lightweight liquid tint offers light-to-medium coverage and gives skin a blurred look. The formula is also designed to be humidity-resistant and sweat-proof.

Keys Soulcare It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer and Tint: Keys Soulcare launched its 2-in-1 Concealer and Tint ($28) earlier this summer. It's available in 40 shades that all offer a natural, skin-like finish. This formula also provides skincare benefits as it's infused with niacinamide (which helps boost skin's radiance) and squalane (which helps hydrate).