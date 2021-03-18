Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Stick gave my skin the coverage and finish I love. This product is one everyone should try at least once for its longevity, color, and ease of use. It even fits easily into the smallest makeup bags.

We purchased Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Stick so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Getting your foundation right comes with practice: you may test out a few different brands and formulations, making sure you get the type of coverage, finish, and texture you’re looking for. I’ve gone through the experience of testing out several brands to find the product that gives me the aesthetic I’m after. As a lover of a complexion with a glow, I typically go for liquid foundations that have a satin finish.

Curious about giving a product that might change my mind a try, I wanted to see what the Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick was like. Popular amongst beauty lovers, influencers, and makeup artists alike, would it be a new foundation I could add to my rotation of complexion products? Keep reading to find out.

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Best for: Dry skin or anyone looking for a hydrating foundation Uses: Medium to full coverage with a skin-like finish for day or evening Potential Allergens: Shea butter can cause breakouts in very acneic skins Active Ingredients: Olive extract, shea butter, squalane Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $49 About the brand: Bobbi Brown is a renowned line of prestige cosmetics, founded by legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown in 1991. With inclusive products that cater to several skin tones, this brand has been a beauty lover and makeup artist favorite for decades.

About My Skin: Sensitive, acne-prone skin with hyperpigmentation

While my acne began in my teenage years, it still rears its ugly head as an adult. Stress, hormones, poor dietary choices, and a lack of sleep tend to show up on my skin in the form of breakouts. Products with fragrance cause my sensitive skin to react and I can experience rashes as a result, so I’m always vigilant when I read skincare and makeup labels, keeping an eye out for ingredients I know will cause a reaction or a breakout.

With this in mind, I keep my complexion routine minimal and use products that my skin likes. Typically, I use my Cover FX Power Play Concealer in N Deep 1, and MAC Cosmetics’ Mineralize Skinfinish Natural Powder in Dark Golden for natural, everyday looks. For evening looks, I use a small number of foundations I know work well with my skin. Even though I don’t try new foundation products often, I was curious to try Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Stick because of its texture, lack of fragrance, and popularity.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

How to Apply: Fingers, makeup brush, or sponge

Drawing on my forehead, cheeks, and chin, I gently used my damp Beautyblender to blend the product into my skin, and it took no time at all. The brand mentions that you can effortlessly use your fingers, a makeup brush, or sponge to apply the Skin Foundation Stick; considering the texture and how well it glides on, I totally agree.

A soft, smooth, and creamy product, this foundation stick was really easy to use and apply to my skin.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

The Results: Effortlessly natural-looking skin

This is the type of foundation I love: one that is hassle-free, melts into my skin, has a beautiful finish, and makes my makeup look like I spent a lot of time working on it even when I didn’t. My application looked smooth and the buildable coverage the Skin Foundation Stick provides allowed me to place more product in the areas I needed without my skin looking patchy or thick.

Speaking of thick, this foundation is the exact opposite. It’s incredibly lightweight and feels so comfortable on my skin that I wore it for several hours without that “I can’t wait to wash my face” feeling I usually have with full coverage foundations. The product plays well with others, too: I could layer concealer on top and underneath it, use powder and cream highlighters, and contour with my powder and cream products without any issues.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

The Value: Small for the price, but worth it

When my order arrived at my doorstep, I excitedly opened the package but was surprised by the size: it’s a small tube, and in my opinion, $49 for .31 oz. is expensive. I’m not a daily foundation wearer, so I know this product will last me a long time, but for a person that is, I could see them having to repurchase this product a little more frequently.

Although this may be true, Bobbi Brown is a prestige cosmetics brand, quality ingredients are used in the line’s products. This particular foundation is paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, sulfite-free, and gluten-free; off of that alone, I know a ton of research went into formulating this product. Overall, I think the Skin Foundation Stick is worthy of purchasing at least once to experience its coverage and finish.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

Similar Products: Tons of options

Makeup Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation ($43): With its full, long-wearing coverage, this product provides the same benefits as its sister, the Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation—only in stick format. Another prestige beauty favorite, this stick foundation is beloved by many and suits many skin types, especially those on the drier side.

Juvia’s Place Shade Sticks ($16): For those looking for a multipurpose complexion stick, Juvia’s Place Shade Sticks are intended to be used as foundation, concealer, and contour. Budget-friendly, Juvia’s Shade Sticks provide full coverage, are infused with shea butter, and have a natural, skin-like finish—similar to the Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation at a fraction of the price.

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick ($33): A very similar option to the Skin Foundation Stick, this hydrating foundation from MAC Cosmetics has medium to full coverage and provides 24-hour wear without creasing, caking, and streaking. However, the MAC stick foundation has fewer shades than the Bobbi Brown one. For this reason, I'd say Brown's product takes the cake.