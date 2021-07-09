Bobbi Brown's Bronzing Powder will give you a natural, sun-kissed glow. I love how the product laid beautifully on my skin without any caking. If you’re looking for a subtle glow to complement your everyday makeup look, then this bronzer may be for you.

No matter your aesthetic, perhaps one of the most desired beauty looks is a J.Lo glow. There’s nothing more satisfying than a sun-kissed look, and when I find the right bronzer, I genuinely believe it enhances my skin. Bronzers give my skin a healthier and more radiant appearance, even on the worst of days. I think it’s safe to say bronzer is one of my favorite products, but not all bronzers are created equal.

As a person of color and someone who tans very easily, I find bronzers to be hit or miss. Some create an ashy gray cast on my skin or have undertones that are too orange. But through trial and error, I have learned the key to finding a good bronzer lies within the brand. The more inclusive a brand is of all skin tones, the more likely I am to find a product that truly complements my skin.

When I was approached to try the Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder, I was more than excited, as the brand's product offerings are generally inclusive of a range of skin tones and types. Previously, I tried the Vitamin Enriched Face Base primer, so I know from experience that this brand does not play around with the formulation of its products. But the real test was to see whether Bobbi Brown's inclusive values hold up in action. Can the Bobbi Brown bronzer complement my brown skin? Keep reading to find out in my full review.

Bobbi Brown is a high-end cosmetic brand founded 30 years ago by the makeup artist of the same name. Her mission has long been to create makeup that helps the wearer's natural beauty to shine, which has led to a range of buildable, subtle-looking products that complement a range of skin tones. According to Brown, shade variety has always been her standard, and today, the brand has an extensive range of shades to cover all makeup lovers.

About My Skin: Olive and tans easily

My skin has olive undertones. When the summer season approaches and sun takes over, it becomes darker—and fast. (At the peak of the season, my skin is usually a warm brown due to the amount of time I spend outside.) I typically have to change my makeup products to new ones that complement my complexion as it adjusts and will usually seek warmer bronzers with a hint of a gold tint to give me more of a glow.

How to Apply: Layer with your favorite products

Bobbi Brown's Bronzing Powder comes in a powder compact. I knew from the beginning I wanted the best result possible, so I made sure to prep my skin with a light face oil along with hydrating makeup products. These steps help the bronzer go on smoothly and make it less likely to lay cake-y on the skin. I believe the key to trying any new makeup product is making sure it has a solid foundation to lay on first. Additionally, to apply the product, I used a precision brush to ensure that even, aligned application across my face.

The Results: A smooth, subtle glow

Bobbi Brown's Bronzing Powder went on smoothly; I was delighted by how silky smooth the product appeared on my skin. The bronzer glided on smoothly with the brush and blended effortlessly. When I first applied it, I started by playing it safe with a light hand, but I found that the product builds very gently. This factor may be favorable for those who are heavy-handed and/or fear overdoing it.

Sure, all this was great, but I know everyone really wants to know about the glow. Well, the bronzer appeared on my skin beautifully, giving me a subtle, natural glow. However, I have to be honest: I didn't know how I felt about the resulting look at first. I usually like a bronzer to be intense, creating a more amplified glow. But as the day went on, I fell in love. I adored how the product allowed my bronzed finish to be natural-looking.

The Value: Well worth it

The Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder is $44 for a 0.28-oz. compact, which I understand can be expensive and may not fit within everyone's means. As a young person on a budget, I'm conscious of this, too. On the other hand, Bobbi Brown products are top quality. When you invest in the brand's products, you are getting something that has a proven track record of delivering impressive results. Plus, given the powder formula, this bronzer should last you quite a while. If you choose to spoil yourself with a nice treat on your next shopping trip, this product is definitely worth giving a try.

Similar Products: You've got options

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer: While it's a little more expensive, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer ($55) is the perfect alternative to Bobbi Brown's Bronzing Powder. This bronzer ranges in options from deep to fair, and when you purchase this product, you can guarantee you’ll have beautiful, sun-kissed skin.

Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer: If you’re on a budget or want some skincare benefits with your bronzer, this option from Kosas ($34) is sure to provide you with a golden hour look. It's made with shea butter and meadowfoam oil, which add hydration to the skin for an enhanced healthy glow.