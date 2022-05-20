25 Blush Looks We Love, From Demure to Bold

Blush is one of those makeup products that we just can't get enough of lately, and for good reason. It adds natural color to the skin, can be worn as a sheer wash of color or bold and bright, and comes in an array of satisfying hues that could lift anyone's mood. While you might shy away from wearing brighter-toned blushes, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other options out there just waiting for you.
From liquid to powders and creams, blush is having a huge moment and we don't foresee it changing anytime soon. Need some inspiration? We've got you. Ahead, we've compiled a whole list of makeup looks that inspire us to pull out the blush and get to blending.
Smoldering Beauty
Monochromatic makeup looks are ideal for showing off your favorite blush. The red tones on the eyes, cheeks, and lips are so beautiful here and the blush isn't overpowering, even though the color is quite vibrant.
Looking for a similar color to the one used in this look? Try Hourglass's Vanish Blush Stick in the shade Revel.
Easy & Effortless
This look proves that a pop of color is all it takes to elevate your makeup in seconds. The pink hue is beautiful and totally inspires us to wear more color.
Baby Pastel Pink
Pastel pink on the eyes, cheeks, and lips breathes life into the complexion and is a great way to showcase a color you might not traditionally wear day-to-day. Everything here is blended to perfection, and we can't say enough positive things about the blush.
Sultry & Summery
Blush plays well with others, like this stunning eyeshadow and lip combination. Just the right amount of color and sculpting adds a little something extra and really drives this makeup look forward.
Nicely Neutral
Blush doesn't have to be overpowering to be noticeable and this makeup look proves that. Natural and demure, the color is beautiful and doesn't upstage anything else. For a gorgeous and soft blush color, try Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Cheek to Chic Blush.
Fashion Forward
A bold swipe of color on the cheeks paired with sultry eye makeup is as fashion-forward as it gets—not to mention, we can't stop staring at how beautiful this looks. Swipe a few extra applications of blush on the apples of the cheeks to recreate this look.
Carnation Pink
Makeup is all the more fun when there aren't any rules, don't you think? Apply your blush wherever and however you want. The way it's connected to the eyeshadow in this particular look is chic and modern.
1980s Inspired
Blush ruled the '80s and this makeup is giving us total nostalgia. With bold eyeshadow and defined lips, it's all we need to see to amp up our blush a few notches.
Want a super buildable blush? Check out the Ultra HD Cream Blush from Make Up For Ever.
Blushing Softly
Delicate blush tones are suitable for everyday and play well with others. Whether you're wearing a natural makeup look or want something more amplified, it all starts with how much color you choose to wear. Swipe some color on the cheeks and see if you want to take it up, or leave it as is. You can never go wrong wearing what feels best to you.
Violet Halo
This violet halo blush is incredible. We are left speechless at the beauty this radiates all around. Paired with a metallic shadow, the color is in a league of its own and the textures merge beautifully together.
Naturally Sculpted
Sculpted, highlighted blush enhances the shape of the cheekbones making them more pronounced. The way this blush and highlighter work together to radiate beautifully on the skin has us convinced there is no better duo.
Summer Skin Flush
The rosy flush of these cheeks is giving us major summer makeup inspiration and we're here for it. Loading up on the blush and leaving everything else dewy and natural is key to recreating this makeup look. The great news? You can rock this look in any season, not just the warm ones.
Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick is a suitable option for creating naturally flushed-looking cheeks.
Perfectly Polished
Polished, glowing skin with beautiful blush tones is just *chef's kiss,* don't you think? The glow is radiating and the blush captures beautifully when the light hits. To give your cheeks a healthy dose of color, try the Velvet Colour Sticks from Evio Beauty.
The Brighter, The Better
Love bright blush? You're in great company. This makeup look proves that the brighter your colors are, the better. With eyes and lips that pack a punch, the blush fits right in and looks incredible with the array of rainbow hues.
Blended Blush
Blended blush on the cheeks and cheekbones gives this makeup look just the right amount of added oomph. Paired with bold lipstick and lots of mascara, we can't really think of a better way to showcase your blush. For a powder blush that settles nicely on the skin, check out Essence Cosmetics's The Blush.
Perfectly Airbrushed
Blush blended so well it looks airbrushed is a technique that we will be practicing. The seamless look of it all makes us want to find a hot pink blush that suits our skin tones and wear it immediately.
It's The Blush For Us
The way the blush just pops out paired with glowing highlighter is really working for us. There's no better match than a gorgeous blush and a glowing highlighter—not to mention eye makeup that is equally as stunning.
Electric Feel
This electric neon blush is seriously one of the coolest things we've seen in awhile, and looks incredible with this skin. All you need is a bold application of blush and not much else—it makes a statement and then some.
Barbie Blush
Perfectly applied blush with a graphic eyeliner is the dynamic duo of the moment. To make sure you're getting blush on the apples of the cheeks, look in the mirror, smile, and apply the blush to the round part of your cheeks (the apple) that pops out. We've filed this look under our favorites, no questions asked.
Radiant and Rich
Rich, radiant blush is everything we need right now and this look has it. Paired with a myriad of colorful hues, the blush stands out in the best way possible.
Everyday Glam
Blush should truly play a part in everyday glam, this look proves it deserves a spotlight moment. Paired with shimmering eyes and softly contoured lips there's just enough emphasis on the blush, making it a suitable hero for daily wear.
Make it Matte
If a matte blush is what you're after, look no further than this beautiful makeup look. With a little shine on the eyes and lips, the matte cheeks bring everything together seamlessly.
Too Much or Never Enough?
You can never wear too much blush and that's a fact. Blended with the eyes as a continuous monochromatic makeup look, this blush hits all the high points of a truly wearable and beautiful makeup look.
Need a product you can wear on your cheeks and lips? Try the Lip and Cheek Sticks from Jones Road Beauty.
Well Rounded
Bring any makeup look together nicely with a generous application of blush. The colors utilized here all work together to complement each other in the best way possible.
This Blush is On Fire
This blush is smoking hot from start to finish. With a dramatic winged eyeliner and glossy lips, it's making its debut front and center and we're so obsessed.