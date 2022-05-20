25 Blush Looks We Love, From Demure to Bold

Blush is one of those makeup products that we just can't get enough of lately, and for good reason. It adds natural color to the skin, can be worn as a sheer wash of color or bold and bright, and comes in an array of satisfying hues that could lift anyone's mood. While you might shy away from wearing brighter-toned blushes, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other options out there just waiting for you.

From liquid to powders and creams, blush is having a huge moment and we don't foresee it changing anytime soon. Need some inspiration? We've got you. Ahead, we've compiled a whole list of makeup looks that inspire us to pull out the blush and get to blending.