13 Blue Eyeliner Looks That Pack a Chic, Colorful Punch

There's no easier way to get yourself out of an eye makeup rut than with a bold new shade of eyeliner. It can take a while to master a cut crease or get comfortable with dramatic falsies, but with a simple flick of the wrist, you can completely transform your makeup look.

And when it comes to bold eyeliner, shades of blue—from icy turquoise to electric cobalt—should be on your radar. Not sure how to incorporate the hue into your routine? We've got you covered. Read on for a gallery of 13 of our favorite blue eyeliner looks, along with tips on how to re-create them.