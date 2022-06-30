Dutch Skincare Brand Bloomeffects Infuses Every Product With Tulips—and It Actually Works

If you've ever dreamt of prancing through Dutch tulip fields with a face full of tulip-inspired skincare and a belly full of European pastries, give me a call and I'll tell you exactly what it's like. Earlier this year, I had the privilege (Delight? Honor? Thrill of a lifetime?) of traveling to the Netherlands to learn all about Amsterdam-based, tulip-infused skincare brand Bloomeffects, and my medicine cabinet will never be the same.

Bloomeffects FOUNDED: Kim van Haaster BASED IN: Amsterdam PRICING: $29-$119 BEST KNOWN FOR: Gentle, efficacious, tulip-infused formulas MOST POPULAR PRODUCT: Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum, Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar FUN FACT: Bloomeffects founder Kim Van Haaster co-owns a Dutch tulip farm with her husband, a fourth-generation tulip farmer. OTHER BRANDS YOU’LL LOVE: Ilia Beauty, Honest Beauty



But tulip-infused doesn't even scratch the surface. Dutch culture and sustainable, botanical beauty are at the crux of everything Bloomeffects does. "The launch of Bloomeffects is rooted in both a love story and my own personal skincare journey," says founder Kim van Haaster. "After years of working in the beauty industry in New York City, I spontaneously was traveling throughout Europe and fell in love with a fourth-generation, Dutch tulip farmer on a dancefloor in Ibiza! After moving to the Netherlands to be with my now-husband, Hein, I was introduced to his family’s globally renowned, award-winning tulips at their 115-year-old tulip farm."

Inspired by both her new home and her own personal struggle with sensitive, eczema-prone skin, van Haaster set out to create Bloomeffects, and the rest is history. Today, the brand has a full suite of products formulated for all skin types and tones, and Bloomeffects has commissioned multiple studies to confirm the efficacy of tulips in skincare. "In developing Bloomeffects, we were awarded two Dutch government-sponsored grants to conduct research on the usage of tulips in skincare with Leiden University and Holland Biodiversity," says van Haaster. "This research helped us scientifically prove that the tulip is incredibly effective as a skincare ingredient not just because it’s aesthetically so beautiful, but because it’s one of the only flowers to continue to grow after being cut and holds more hydration and amino acids than others, including the rose. Tulips also boost collagen through a plant hormone called auxin and act as a natural humectant."

Curious about trying Bloomeffects and which products are staples in Byrdie editors' routines? Read on for our top picks.