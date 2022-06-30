Dutch Skincare Brand Bloomeffects Infuses Every Product With Tulips—and It Actually Works

If you've ever dreamt of prancing through Dutch tulip fields with a face full of tulip-inspired skincare and a belly full of European pastries, give me a call and I'll tell you exactly what it's like. Earlier this year, I had the privilege (Delight? Honor? Thrill of a lifetime?) of traveling to the Netherlands to learn all about Amsterdam-based, tulip-infused skincare brand Bloomeffects, and my medicine cabinet will never be the same.
Bloomeffects
FOUNDED: Kim van Haaster
BASED IN: Amsterdam
PRICING: $29-$119
BEST KNOWN FOR: Gentle, efficacious, tulip-infused formulas
MOST POPULAR PRODUCT: Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum, Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar
FUN FACT: Bloomeffects founder Kim Van Haaster co-owns a Dutch tulip farm with her husband, a fourth-generation tulip farmer.
OTHER BRANDS YOU’LL LOVE: Ilia Beauty, Honest Beauty
But tulip-infused doesn't even scratch the surface. Dutch culture and sustainable, botanical beauty are at the crux of everything Bloomeffects does. "The launch of Bloomeffects is rooted in both a love story and my own personal skincare journey," says founder Kim van Haaster. "After years of working in the beauty industry in New York City, I spontaneously was traveling throughout Europe and fell in love with a fourth-generation, Dutch tulip farmer on a dancefloor in Ibiza! After moving to the Netherlands to be with my now-husband, Hein, I was introduced to his family’s globally renowned, award-winning tulips at their 115-year-old tulip farm."
Inspired by both her new home and her own personal struggle with sensitive, eczema-prone skin, van Haaster set out to create Bloomeffects, and the rest is history. Today, the brand has a full suite of products formulated for all skin types and tones, and Bloomeffects has commissioned multiple studies to confirm the efficacy of tulips in skincare. "In developing Bloomeffects, we were awarded two Dutch government-sponsored grants to conduct research on the usage of tulips in skincare with Leiden University and Holland Biodiversity," says van Haaster. "This research helped us scientifically prove that the tulip is incredibly effective as a skincare ingredient not just because it’s aesthetically so beautiful, but because it’s one of the only flowers to continue to grow after being cut and holds more hydration and amino acids than others, including the rose. Tulips also boost collagen through a plant hormone called auxin and act as a natural humectant."
Curious about trying Bloomeffects and which products are staples in Byrdie editors' routines? Read on for our top picks.
Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum
I have no reservations when I say this is the best sunscreen launch of the year. It's a completely mineral formula, leaves skin super dewy (not greasy), and doesn't leave a white cast once blended in. It's so rare to find a lightweight mineral formula that layers well under makeup and offers SPF 50+ protection, but this is the one. "It took over two years, nine iterations, and a lot of regulatory work to perfect our new Tulip Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 Serum," says van Haaster. "It’s the first tulip-powered SPF on the market and packed full of your daily vitamins at active levels."
Tulip Tint
Blush is having a comeback in a big way. And if you want in on the trend, you can't go wrong with the Tulip Tint. This is a creamy, dewy, no-fuss formula that melts into skin like a dream for a natural flush. I have very fair skin, so most blush tends to look a bit intense (and '80s-inspired) on my skin tone. But the Tulip Tint really blends out nicely for a lit-from-within flush. Shade Petal Pink is my personal favorite, and I've found that a dab on the lips and cheekbones is my perfect summery, every day makeup look.
Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar
I forced brand founder van Haaster to play favorites, and she says that Royal Tulip Nectar is her favorite product in her line. "[This product] has quite literally saved my skin," she says. "It’s an overnight mask, a salve, and even a clean alternative to slugging. While pregnant, I had to quit [my eczema medications] cold turkey, which sent me on the hunt to discover a new treatment for my condition. The result was the launch of Royal Tulip Nectar, which has become the brand’s best-selling, cult-favorite, and most reviewed product."
Tulip Nectar Cleansing Cream
If you're looking for a gentle, non-stripping daily cleanser, this is an excellent option. Infused with ceramides, this is a creamy, non-foaming option that will leave your skin feeling soothed and hydrated. I use it morning and night and have found that my skin is far less tight, dry, and moisture-deprived after cleansing.
Black Tulip Overnight Retinoid Serum
We all know about the seemingly miraculous powers of retinoids, right? If not, here's a crash course: It's one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients you can incorporate into your skincare routine, but it can be a bit irritating for certain skin types. The Bloomeffects Black Tulip Overnight Retinoid Serum, however, is formulated with soothing ingredients alongside the retinol for a lesser risk of irritated skin. The serum-like texture also makes it easy to layer under a rich moisturizer for added protection from redness and irritation. But the best part is, it's effective. The brand conducted a study among 30 females and over 90% of the participants reported tighter, softer, smoother feeling skin.
Tulip Dew Drops
In the morning, I prefer a lightweight moisturizer that won't make my skin feel overly greasy after I apply my SPF and makeup. If that sounds like a familiar sentiment, you will love the Bloomeffects Dew Drops. It's not quite a serum and not quite a moisturizer—instead, it's a delightful gel-cream texture that absorbs instantly and leaves skin dewy, bouncy, and happy.
Dutch Dirt Mask
A dermatologist once recommended that I exfoliate with a gentle scrub following an at-home exfoliating mask to really slough away dead skin cells. Everyone's skin is different and it's always best to speak with your dermatologist before trying a new product (especially an exfoliant if you have a skin condition like acne or rosacea), but this approach has really worked for me. So when I discovered the Dutch Dirt Mask—a chemical and physical exfoliant in one, I was hooked right away. I leave the mask on for 10 minutes to let the exfoliating fruit enzymes work their magic, then I remove the mask in gentle, circular motions to get the physical exfoliation from the grit in the mask.
