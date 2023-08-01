The Blood Orange Nail Trend Will Let You Live Your Dolce Vita Lifestyle

Beauty products allow us so many ways to fake like we’ve been on vacation. Isn’t that why faux tanners and sea salt sprays were invented? Beyond transforming yourself into a bronzed goddess and giving yourself mermaid-worthy waves, there’s a new way to pretend you were just living la dolce vita: A blood orange manicure. The orange-red color is the ultimate summer shade and the hot nail hue will transport you straight to Sicily, even if your passport hasn’t gotten any action.

“Blood orange nails are a fun summer take on that bright, reddish-orange hue,” says celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh. “It’s literally the color of the fruit, a mix of orange and warm red. It’s the opposite of the quiet luxury, naked nail look that’s been trending. It’s bright, bold, and juicy.”

Plus, in the summer, everyone wants simplicity, and this hue is easy to pull off. “I think part of the appeal is how nice it looks on everyone, and I think the other part of the appeal is not wanting red, which is very much a holiday color, and not wanting orange since it can be a difficult color for everyone to wear,” says Grazziela Joseph, Orly educator and certified master pedicurist. “I love that absolutely anyone can try this look, and most salons have these colors available to choose from. You also don't need to go solid with your application: it looks great as a French or minimal nail art over nude or clear.”

The Trend

“This trend takes the red nail theory and lights it on fire!” says Heather Reynosa, OPI global education director. “Add a heavy amount of warm orange tones to your favorite bright red, and you have a blood orange mani perfect for summer.”

As soon as the temperatures start to rise, it’s easy to see why this hue is always ready for a comeback. “This trend comes around every summer, for many years—it’s totally cyclical with the season,” Reynosa says. “In the summer we embrace the sun and bronze up. An orange tinted red is a perfect complement to warm summer outfits—and your tan.”

How to Wear it

When you’re not feeling a straightforward red, blood orange nails are the answer. “Meanwhile, orange shades may be too warm for everyone to wear,” Meesh says. “A blood-orange look really pops, especially when you see them against summer backdrops like bright skies, the ocean, and sand.”



Another reason to sign up for the trend: Meesh points out that it gives off the vibe of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in White Lotus. “When it’s hot, bright, rich shades tend to trend,” they say. “It looks great on warmer skin. It’s not a shade that requires a lot of nail art as it looks good as a solid, single-color manicure. Plus, it’s a shade that looks great on toes, too. I think when people are at the pool or the beach on vacation, they want to have matching manicures and pedicures. It also matches that orange-red lip that goes with a minimal face.”



Byrdie

Thinking about your summer ring stack? The blood orange mani really pops against gold. “On a warm skin tone, it pulls out and complements gold hues and adds depth to bronzed skin,” Reynosa says. “It’s almost ethereal.”



As with any beauty trend, it’s about adapting it to your style. “I think the important thing to remember when it comes to any trends is that one size does not fit all—so make them work for you!” Joseph says. “Whether that is doing a solid look, or using it as an accent color, the important thing here is that you are expressing your individuality and creativity.”

Get the Look

For the ultimate blood orange shades, Reynosa’s go-tos are OPI's A Good Man-darin is Hard to Find, Live.Love.Carnaval, and I Eat Mainely Lobster ($12 each). “This look is simple to DIY, whether you have long or short nails,” Meesh says. “It does look best on oval or almond shaped nails rather than square or square-round.” Get perfect execution by following Meesh’s step-by-step instructions for a DIY blood orange mani:



Step 1: Prep your nails. “Shape it to an oval or almond shape in any length,” Meesh says. “Soften and push back any cuticles. Remove any excess oil from the nail bed (this helps manicures last longer).”



Step 2: Unless you are using a breathable nail polish, apply a base coat. “With bright shades like a blood orange, your nails are more prone to staining because the yellow pigments are more likely to stain,” Meesh says. “Orly Bonder ($9) is a good base coat to help minimize staining.” (Meesh works with the brand.)

Step 3: Apply two thin coats of a pigmented blood orange nail polish, letting each layer dry in between. Meech likes Orly polish in Bird of Paradise, Embrace Danger, Muy Caliente ($10 each) and Chanel 147 Incendiaire ($32)—this one is almost fully red, but still very warm.

Step 4: Finish with a long-wearing topcoat.

Step 5: “Chips can be very obvious with bright colors like this,” Meesh says. “Reapply a clear topcoat daily to extend the wear and prevent chipping.”