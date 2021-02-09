Bloating After Your Workout? Experts Tell Us Why

Post-workout, you’ll likely feel accomplished, tired or energized (or both at the same time), and … bloated? It may seem counterintuitive that, after you’ve been sweating for a solid 30-60 minutes during an exercise session, your body actually seems to be retaining water afterward—but it’s not unusual. There are a number of reasons why you may experience bloating after a workout, and also a number of ways to help reduce it.

What Are Some Common Causes of Bloating After a Workout?

“Bloating can be common, especially if you are a mouth-breather or tend to exercise after meals or snacks,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, an author and consultant for Swisse Wellness. “Although it isn’t the workout itself causing bloat but a result of breathing technique and/or digestion, the more vigorous a workout, the greater chance of bloat.” Here are some of the common causes:

When (and What) You're Eating: Eating too close to your workout can result in bloating since “ exercise pulls the blood flow away from the GI tract and to the muscles that are moving ,” explains Palinski-Wade. Because the blood is diverted, your digestion is slowed down and it can leave you feeling bloated. In addition, if you eat foods high in fiber, fat, or protein close to your workout, these can cause bloating. “These foods take time to digest and you need adequate blood flow in the GI system to promote efficient digestion,” says Nora Minno, a registered dietitian and Daily Burn trainer.

Eating too close to your workout can result in bloating since “ ,” explains Palinski-Wade. Because the blood is diverted, your digestion is slowed down and it can leave you feeling bloated. In addition, if you eat foods high in fiber, fat, or protein close to your workout, these can cause bloating. “These foods take time to digest and you need adequate blood flow in the GI system to promote efficient digestion,” says Nora Minno, a registered dietitian and Daily Burn trainer. Drinking Too Much Water: Hydration is an important part of any exercise routine, but there’s such a thing as drinking too much water. “ If you’re drinking much more water than your body can excrete in a given period of time, you may experience boating ,” says Minno. A combination of sweating and drinking a lot of water can cause the sodium levels in the body to drop, leading your body to hold onto water.

Hydration is an important part of any exercise routine, but there’s such a thing as drinking too much water. “ ,” says Minno. A combination of sweating and drinking a lot of water can cause the sodium levels in the body to drop, leading your body to hold onto water. Heavy Breathing: Naturally, when you’re exercising, your breathing rate will increase—after all, you’re exerting more effort running than sitting on the couch. But intense or rapid breathing during a workout can often “result in you swallowing air, and that air in the GI tract can cause you to look and feel bloated ,” says Palinski-Wade.

Naturally, when you’re exercising, your breathing rate will increase—after all, you’re exerting more effort running than sitting on the couch. But ,” says Palinski-Wade. Your Body's Stress Response: Intense exercise may trigger your body’s flight or fight response, which can then cause the GI system to slow down and lead to bloating, says Minno. If you’re not used to a new, intense workout, you could also experience an increase in cortisol (the primary stress hormone) levels post-exercise, and chronically increased cortisol levels can lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention.

How Can You Prevent or Get Rid of Bloating After a Workout?

Fortunately, post-workout bloat isn’t permanent. It tends to go away on its own, but there are ways to reduce it.