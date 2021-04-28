Reviewed: Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum Works as Well as the Pricey Ones

Vitamin C is a skincare staple, and Bliss's Bright Idea serum proves to be one of the most multi-tasking and budget-friendly options on the market. With tri-peptide, glycerin, and licorice root to respectively firm, hydrate, and protect against free radicals as the vitamin C works to even tone, you really get a lot of bang for your buck with this non-sticky formula.

When I was asked to road test the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum, it was a no-brainer. There are many, many vitamin C serums on the market, and I’ve used, well, most of them. But I had never tried the version from Bliss, so I took this as an excuse to do just that.

My skin loves vitamin C, and it shows. Vitamin C is a proven skincare powerhouse. It diminishes hyperpigmentation, can help soften the appearance of lines and wrinkles, prevents damage from free radicals, and is seriously capable of giving you a bright and even glow.

I know that may sound like a lot of skincare jargon, but it’s real. When I started getting more serious about my skincare routine, maybe ten years ago, I realized that every time I incorporated a vitamin C product, specifically a serum, the difference in my skin would be noticeable. When I’d finish one, I’d try a new serum, often without vitamin C, and by the time I was done with that one, my skin would be craving the evening and brightening effects it had been getting before, so I’d always come rushing right back. Always.

These days, I’m never without a vitamin C serum in my routine, though I’m not loyal to one. Bliss's Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum looked promising because it has not only vitamin C, but a tri-peptide to boost skin’s elasticity, glycerin to help retain hydration, and licorice root to protect against free radicals. Did this affordable serum live up to its multi-tasking promise? Keep reading for my full review.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum Best For: All skin types, especially normal, combination, and oily. Uses: A daily brightening and firming serum with protection against free radicals. Potential Allergens: Not likely Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, tri-peptide Byrdie Clean? Yes. Price: $27 About The Brand: Bliss is a skincare brand that formulates its products with clean ingredients from responsible suppliers for an affordable, effective collection for the face and body.

About My Skin: Balanced with occasional breakouts

My skin is pretty balanced, but can lean oily when I wear makeup, which I do about half of the week. Most of the time I can just play up the shine as a “dewy” factor, so maybe it’s a win-win situation. My skin is not very reactive to new products or fragrance, nor is it sensitive to just about anything (this makes me a great skincare guinea pig). While I have never had chronic acne, I am prone to stress breakouts, which are often cystic and stubborn. I would say my biggest day-to-day skin concerns are congestion and blackheads, which I am probably a little too obsessive about.

The Feel: A lightweight gel

Serums can run the gamut of texture, from being water-thin, which I hate, to almost feeling like a moisturizer, which was the case with the serum I just finished. The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum is sort of right in the middle, with the texture of a lightweight gel. It applies nicely, feels great on skin, and absorbs quickly, leaving no tackiness or residue. My other products sit nicely on top of it, and it doesn’t affect the wear of my makeup.

The Value: Almost unbeatable

You’ll often find that serums are the biggest investment of your skincare routine. They pack a high concentration of actives into a small amount of product, so you’ll typically be spending the most on an item like this. This can be especially the case with vitamin C serums, which often will cost you $100 or more due to the unstable nature of the star ingredient. So at $27 for 1 oz., the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum is extremely competitive for its category. A quick scan of any major beauty retailer will tell you that this is one of the most affordable options out there, so with that and its solid results, it just may be an accessible miracle.

Similar Products: You've got options

Volition Beauty Strawberry-C Brightening Serum: This vitamin C serum from Volition Beauty ($42) is my favorite, and I go back to it over and over again. Even with continued use of vitamin C products, I can still see a visible difference in the clarity, tone, and brightness of my skin when I go back to this. It uses strawberry fruit and seed extract to reduce hyperpigmentation, unclog pores, and reduce excess oil, plus hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump. This one will run you $15 more than Bliss, and while it's still pretty gentle, it may be for a more advanced vitamin C enthusiast.

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA: Tatcha categorically slaps, and their vitamin C serum ($88) is no exception. Using 20% vitamin C and 10% AHA, the product softens and smooths texture at the same time as evening tone and enhancing glow. This is a pretty rare product in my opinion, and I burned through mine when I was using it. It's definitely more of an investment, but if this formula interests you, it definitely pays off on its promise. The only thing I don’t like about it is that it’s a very thin consistency, which is not unusual with products like these; I just prefer something with a little more body so it doesn’t drip out of my hands.

Maelove The Glow Maker Antioxidant Serum: This vitamin C serum ($28) is accessible skincare startup Maelove's hero product, and it's for good reason. At a far lower price point than most competitors, it delivers a hydrated, even glow that lasts all day long using vitamins C and E, ferulic acid, and hyaluronic acid. If Bliss is the right price point for you but you need another option, this just may be the one.