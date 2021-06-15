Sporting a platinum ‘do is, hands down, one of the hottest hair looks. When it comes to men with bleached blond locks, every generation can boast at least one icon, from Billy Idol and Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," to Jaden Smith and Troye Sivan. As much a style as a statement of self-expression, the key to rocking bleached hair is making sure it’s done right—and that’s where things can get a bit complex. There’s way more to it than slapping on some store-bought peroxide solution. But there is good news: for most guys seeking bleached hair, there is a slew of both in-salon and at-home options to choose from nowadays.

Whether platinum blond is your final destination or you plan to move on to something more colorful, the ideal way to bleach your hair—especially if you’ve never done it before—is to go to a salon, where a trained colorist can make a professional assessment on exactly what it’ll take to turn your particular hair color, with its overtones and undertones, bleached blond with minimal follicular damage.

But as that can be costly, we reached out to two of the industry’s foremost authorities on all things hair—Alex Brownsell, co-founder of Bleach London, and colorist Aaron Bradford—to get the full picture of what it takes to bleach your hair on your own. Read on for what they had to say.

Meet the Expert Alex Brownsell is co-founder and creative director of Bleach London.

Aaron Bradford is a colorist at Cedric in New York City.

A quick note before we jump in: While bleaching your hair at home can be done safely and successfully if you follow the directions stated on the products you use, this guide by no means guarantees any results. Bleaching products come with plenty of risks, from hair breakage to scalp burns and permanent scalp damage. If you have any doubts, please consult a qualified colorist before taking any chances.