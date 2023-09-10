10 Blazer Outfit Ideas That Will Pull Together Your Fall Style

Fall's it item of the season is, without a doubt, a good blazer. Blazers can instantly elevate a look, and depending on how you style them, they're appropriate for the workplace, a night out, or anything you have on the agenda. Once considered a menswear staple, the blazer is now popular for everyone and a true wardrobe chameleon, with a solid ability to transform a look. With the new season coming, it's always nice to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you're looking to invest in a new blazer or need tips on how to style the ones you already have in your closet, we've got you covered. Keep reading for 10 blazer outfits to fit any style or personality.

Business As Usual

Leggings are a wardrobe staple for good reason: They're comfortable and are easy to dress up or down to fit the occasion. Opt for a classic pair to wear alongside a blazer with shoulder pads to add dimension to your look, and style with a modern, versatile pair of flats.

Major Mini

The mini skirt is here to stay for autumn, with a few tweaks to make it suitable for colder weather. Layers are your friend here—start with a good pair of tights and a fitted turtleneck as your base, then complete the look with a suede blazer and a tweed mini skirt.

Barely There

Who would think a sultry bralette could be the star of your outfit? Leave little to the imagination with a barely there lace bra styled with long denim shorts and an oversized blazer. Stay on trend with a slingback block heel to really polish off your look.

Wild Side

Whether you're getting dressed for date night or Sunday brunch with friends, a printed dress will be your best friend. Comfortable and stylish, a leather blazer complements this lightweight dress perfectly. Keep it cool-girl-chic with a chunky loafer to tie everything together.

Shop The Look Babaton

Reformation

Chelsea Paris

Traditional Tailoring

When it comes to effortless styling, you can't go wrong with a tailored set. To achieve the ultimate minimalistic style, accessorizing is key. Add a monochromatic belt and a nude pair of pumps for a subtle pop.

Comfy Classic

There's a reason jeans and a white tee are a classic pairing. This unstoppable duo can be styled countless ways, and we love the idea of topping the look off with a plaid blazer. For a casual workday, throw on a pair of flats for a pop of color.

Knitted Up

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you have to put away your sleeveless dresses. Grab a knit dress and create a textural moment with a leather blazer and leather loafers. Wearing black and brown together was once considered a fashion faux pas, but this daring duo beats all the odds and is a pairing every fashionista can get behind.

Shop The Look Coach

Guizio

Telfar

Pretty in Pleats

If the micro mini isn't for you, there's always the pleated maxi trend, which is a great way to seamlessly transition your wardrobe from summer to fall—especially in a fun print. Stay on theme with a coordinating solid blazer, and finish the look with black booties.

Leather Weather

Leather will always be a fall staple. Grab your favorite pair of leather pants, whether yours are trousers, cargos, leggings, or joggers. No matter your preference, you can't go wrong styling them with a houndstooth blazer and black patent pumps.

Skorty Spice

Just like many other iconic '90s trends, skorts are back in a major way. The hybrid style can be practical for any season, especially when styled correctly. For fall, we're loving a Hailey Bieber-inspired look with an oversized suit jacket layered over a chunky cropped cable knit.