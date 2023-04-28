Blake Lively Tried Out the Chocolate Milk Nail Trend

Blake Lively is a fashion icon both on and off the screen. While her recent style has taken a more relaxed feel—who could forget her suit era?—she wore some of the most iconic mid-2000s glam looks while playing Serena van der Woodsen on the original Gossip Girl. Lively tapped into this energy last night at Tiffany & Co.'s 5th Avenue flagship reopening event, wearing fluffy disco curls and a trendy chocolate milk manicure.

On April 27, Lively arrived at the event in a brown leather shirtdress with a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves, and a belt at the waist. Her dress matched her brown leather sandals perfectly, and her ruby-encrusted gold-toned chain bracelet and emerald rings added some luxurious warmth to her outfit.

Lively’s chocolate milk manicure, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Mei Jawajiri, tapped into the brown tones in her outfit. Her nails had a short square length and a soft square edge, with two tones of brown polish. Chocolate milk nails have been trending since they can offer the same creamy dimension as a milk bath manicure, but with a rich chocolatey brown tone. Jawajiri added extra flair to Lively's chocolate milk manicure, however, and created crescent-shaped lines with an additional warm coffee hue, giving her a mocha latte-inspired look.

It looks complicated, but this mani is actually fairly easy to recreate on your own. First, shape your nails to your liking, and then apply a pastel brown nail polish to create your chocolate milk base. Then, using a nail art brush, draw a thin curved line of a deeper brown nail polish towards the middle of your nail. After everything dries, top it off with a high-shine top coat.

To complete Lively's '70s look, her go-to hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, turned her into a disco queen by adding tight curls all throughout her hair. Lively’s hair was parted to the side and brushed out to emphasize her volume and texture. Her makeup artist for the evening, Kristofer Buckle, turned up the glamour and created a dark smoky eye look on the actor. Lively is one to stick to natural makeup during her daily life, but Buckle applied black liner along the star’s waterline, created a flush in her skin with coral blush, and topped off the look with shimmering pink lipstick for a dramatic flair.