Blake Lively Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Fluffy Half-Ponytail and Pink Lipstick

While some of us are anxiously awaiting summer's arrival because of frozen margaritas and days at the beach, I'm personally counting down the days until Greta Gerwig's Barbie hits theaters. And I'm not alone—the film's trailer has already spiked a plethora of memes, and anticipation for the film has re-invigorated last summer's Barbiecore trend. The perfect example? Blake Lively's recent glamorous hair look.

On April 25, the actor attended a gala at Barnard College in NYC wearing a white floral Carolina Herrera strapless dress. Lively was serving us Barbiecore from her head—more on that in a second—to her toes, accessorizing the dress with a bright pink-and-yellow rain jacket by Sergio Hudson. Her shoes were also worthy of a day in the Dreamhouse, as she opted for hot pink Manolo Blahnik kitten heels with rhinestone buckles (AKA Carrie Bradshaw's famed wedding shoes). She finished off the look with a pair of giant rainbow drop earrings.

The whole look was an A-plus, but what really took it over the edge was Blake Lively's hair. Her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, captioned her photo of Lively, "definitely real-life Barbie," and we have to agree. Yepez styled Lively's waves into full, fluffy curls and then pulled the top half into a simple pony. She didn't slick down Lively's hair, instead keeping it soft and slightly voluminous. While it's a simple look, the sheer amount of hair on Lively's head—thanks to the volume from the curls and probably a few extensions—really gives it a glamorous, doll-like vibe.

Lively's makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, gave her a relatively natural beat but one that still felt worthy of a princess Barbie. Lively's skin was natural and glowing, with a healthy flush of pink blush. Gonzalez gave Lively a subtle smokey eye, with a touch of champagne shimmer in the corners to make her eyes pop. And finally, a pretty pink lip tied the whole look together.

