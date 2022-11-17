Blake Lively's "Antique Grandma" Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic

Most of us visit estate sales to score deals on designer clothes and precious antiques—but we have good reason to believe that Blake Lively goes to marvel at the décor. Our evidence? Lively recently posted her whimsical nail art that she called a “grandma antique wallpaper” manicure.

In an Instagram story, Lively posted a photo of her manicure, which features a mustard yellow base along with sheer brown flowers on each nail. She sang the praises of celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein for giving her the manicure that was, in her words, the “'antique grandma wallpaper' nails I’ve been begging for.” The manicure features soft black dots to act as the flower's centers, and olive green leaves that decorate each flower.

Blake Lively

Lively also tagged House of Hackney, a British lifestyle brand that sells a range of wallpapers, which is likely where Lively obtained her inspiration for the manicure in the first place. There’s no telling which wallpaper design Gerstein drew onto Lively’s nails exactly, but it's looking like the Aurora Wallpaper in Chartreuse helped Lively bring her manicure dreams to fruition. We think that the manicure could have been a mashup of the Aurora Wallpaper’s base color mixed with the dark flower design in the Indienne Wallpaper in Ochre.

While the design in and of itself is gorgeous, here’s what stopped us from scrolling past Lively’s story post: Over the past few years, pastel and shimmering colors have reigned supreme not just in manicures but with practically everything from fashion and makeup to décor and even art. There has been a dulling of luxurious, rich colors over the years—but Lively’s manicure contains hues that bring us back to a time when deep reds and royal blues were the it-colors in fashion.

Yes, her manicure contains dark fall colors that might seem more moody than peppy—but its vibrancy shows that muted hues can bring as much joy to the digits as "millennial" shades can. Also, Lively’s manicure is the perfect reminder that going against the grain doesn’t only have to look like the black, cream, and white color ranges that alt-trends like “dark academia” or “balletcore” push—you can still wear fun colors in not-so-popular ways. If you need a boost in your manicure game (or general color story), we think Blake Lively’s antique grandma wallpaper mani is the perfect place to start.