Blackpink's Jisoo Just Debuted "Hepburn Bangs" at Paris Fashion Week

Jisoo is living proof that some people are both jacks of all trades and masters of them all. The Blackpink member is currently making waves with the group's Born Pink World Tour, landing countless magazine covers (like GQ Korea), and maintaining a position with Dior as a global ambassador for both beauty and fashion. She seems to do everything effortlessly, and in true Jisoo fashion, she showed how easily she rocked Audrey Hepburn-inspired bangs at the Dior SS23 Couture show in Paris.

On January 23, Jisoo arrived at the show in a dainty white Dior ensemble, which included a midi-length tea dress with embroidery and thick straps, a sheer button-up shirt, a pair of lace pointed-toe slingbacks, and mini-sized Lady Dior bag. She wore a single stud earring and went the softer route with her glam, which included a hazy coral lip, barely-there liner wing, and a wash of blush around the high points of her cheeks.

Getty Images

Typically, the star opts for her usual long hair and a middle part—whether she's on stage performing or posing for an Instagram photo—so her fresh fringe was a bit of a surprise. Jisoo revealed at the event that her new hairstyle wasn't a permanent one, but it still looked so natural on her. She wore faux micro bangs that fan across her forehead in a straight line, perfecting the classic Audrey Hepburn hairdo. Her hair was also gathered into a high twisty bun, leaving a few delicate strands to frame her face.

Getty Images

Jisoo isn't the only celeb to have rocked micro bangs recently—Maisie Williams also arrived at the Dior show on January 23 wearing piecey micro bangs, and just last week, Bella Hadid debuted her baby Beetlejuice bangs.

With a laundry list of stars all rocking (almost) the same 'do, it's safe to assume that micro bangs are here to stay. Although this style seems like it's only for the brave, this bang type actually has a ton of potential to emphasize any facial structure and works with all hair types. If you're after a classic look like Jisoo's, you can opt for straight-across micro bangs. For those who want to add flair to the hairstyle, consider asking your stylist for wispy micro bangs or a micro bang with a side part. And if you're still pining after curtain bangs but want to try a shorter look, baby curtain bangs are always an option.

