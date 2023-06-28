Blackpink's Jennie Got Wispy Bangs, and They're the Perfect Mix of Cute and Edgy

No one strikes the perfect balance of cute and cool quite like Blackpink’s Jennie. The K-Pop star is known for adding coquettish touches to even her edgiest looks, whether she’s wearing a Joan of Arc bonnet with an adorable mini dress or singlehandedly proving that fairy tale hair can pair perfectly with a bodycon dress. Her latest tool for effortlessly blending aesthetics? That would be her brand-new bangs.

On June 27, Jennie shared a carousel of photos from her recent trip to Tokyo. In the first, she poses with South Korean model Hyunji Shin, and she wears a cropped white tank top, a knitted pastel cardigan, blue jeans, and a pink Chanel purse. Her outfit is sweet as pie, but later in the carousel she switches to an edgier look, which includes a short purple mesh dress, a reflective black bomber jacket, Oxford shoes, and white socks.

Throughout the carousel, one thing remains the same: Jennie’s "Medusa" bangs. Her bangs are pretty wispy and begin at the center of her forehead, reaching just below her brows. As they fan out, they taper downward in length, turning into face-framing tendrils that blend in perfectly with the rest of her hair. With her sweet outfit, Jennie wore her hair long and straight—but for her spicy outfit, she paired the bangs with space buns.

Medusa bangs have been all over the red carpet lately, with Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney both wearing the style to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. While bangs are typically a will-I-won’t-I hairstyle, Medusa bangs are perfect if you want the flexibility of switching up your hairstyle (like Jennie, who always wears new looks on stage). Evo hair creative director Tom Smith previously told Byrdie, “It’s a great low commitment style as the finer strands of the hair can be swept away more easily than a thick blunt bang on those occasions where you need your hair off your face.”

If you’re all about trying a low-stakes bang, Smith also says that Medusa bangs are perfect for anyone who wants to dabble in fringe but are hesitant to lose volume from their length. To achieve Medusa bangs, you’ll want to tap a trusted hairstylist who won’t mistakenly give you a heavy, straight-across bang.“This requires a more visual approach than a traditional bang, and your hairstylist should account for your parting or any strong growth patterns around your hairline,” Smith says. “The length should softly curve from shorter in the middle to longer on the edges but should be intentionally gappy and longer in the length so it skims the eyelids.”