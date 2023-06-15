Blackpink's Jennie Just Made Fashion Bonnets a Thing

While the weather may be heating up, don't ditch your hoodie just yet—according to celebs, hoods and bonnets are having a major moment this summer. Hot off Maya Hawke's swim cap moment, Blackpink's Jennie Kim just wore a high-fashion Joan of Arc hood in Tokyo.

On June 15, Jennie shared a photo dump from her evening at the Chanel Métiers d’art show, which was held in Tokyo. The show was full of extravagant performances and gorgeous couture designs (you can watch a recap here), and Jennie matched the opulent vibes with an all-Chanel outfit that included a black cape, fingerless black leather camellia gloves, black heels, and bright white lace tights.

She accessorized the look with a pearl necklace with a camellia pendant, rings, a black Chanel clutch, and a show-stealing “chainmail” bonnet that's actually made of pearls linked together over the singer’s head, trailing down to two “CC”-adorned tassels that reach her waist.

Under the hood, she wore her bangs and tendrils in loose waves that hung down over her chest. However, a photo of the back of her look reveals that she wore the rest of her hair in a loose braid or ponytail with a prim pink bow at the bottom. For makeup Jennie wore her usual glam which includes fresh-looking skin, lightly defined eyes, a pinky-nude lipstick, and lots and lots of blush. She kept her fingernails short, and went for a milky manicure with a sheer white polish.

Jennie is just the latest celeb to hop on the hood train. Anne Hathaway just wore a similar metallic hood at the Bulgari Mediterranea high jewelry event in Italy, Jenna Ortega wore a slinky hooded gown to a YSL fashion show in February, and Cardi B recently covered everything but her bangs in a hooded Pucci catsuit. What’s more, Maya Hawke just stepped out in a swim cap for the “Asteroid City” premiere, and balaclavas were popping up left and right this winter. If you do want to take the trend for a spin this summer, opt for a lighter beaded piece like Jennie's.