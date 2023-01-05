We Found the Exact Eye Gems Blackpink Wear on Tour

If you’re not familiar with the world of K-Pop, you're missing out on a whole world of fun. If you’re looking for a place to start your foray into the South Korean pop world, consider Blackpink, the girl band behind the viral hit “How You Like That.” The band is taking the world by storm, literally, as they currently blaze through their “Born Pink” World Tour. Their concerts include killer choreography, flashy outfits, and, obviously, glitzy makeup. Fans and newbies alike, you’ll want to hear this: we found the exact eye gems Blackpink wears on stage.



The band has been wearing various eye gems during the tour, and on November 19, Blackpink members wore Simihaze Beauty at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé opted for ultra-dazzling styles like the Simihaze Beauty Eye Play Gem Pack ($38), which features multiple rhinestone lines that are great for creating a faux liner on the upper or lower lid, and the Simihaze Beauty Eye Play Angel Pack ($38), which features minimal rhinestone clusters and lines, ideal for adding a touch of brightness to the inner corner or creating a faux wing on the tail end of the eye.



Jennie, in particular, wore rhinestones from the Angle Pack on the outer third of her crease and a line of rhinestones from the Gem Pack across the bridge of her nose (think, ultra-chic nose strip). She paired the look with pink lips, false lashes, and two braids—secured by cream bows, of course—hanging on either side of her face. She had multiple outfit changes throughout the night, like her school girl look that featured a black skirt paired with a black bralette, gold Chanel chain belt, and cropped silver moto jacket, and her ballet core-inspired ensemble featuring a black tutu paired with a black wrap top.



After Euphoria initially aired, viewers went wild over the use of rhinestones in the actor’s makeup routines. Following the show, practically everyone wore at least a bit of glitz in their makeup, both in real life and on the red carpet. Although trends come and go, Blackpink’s use of rhinestones proves that sparkle isn’t going anywhere as the new year rolls around. If their looks inspire you, you can opt for any of Simihaze’s offerings, which includes rhinestone “floating eyeliners,” angular rhinestone decals, or go all in with one of Simihaze Beauty’s peel-and-stick glitter liner packs.