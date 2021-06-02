14 Stunning Examples of Black Women With Fades

Rocking cropped hair for some might feel like an "only you can pull that off" style. While trying on short hair does mean putting your face and one-of-a-kind features on full display, cropped cuts aren't one size fits all. There many variations to short haircuts, and we're here to showcase one of those options: the fade. We might be meeting you at a beauty roadblock at the thought of rocking a fade, but we've rounded up 14 styles that look great on a variety of face shapes.

We have visuals of fades in their traditional style alongside fades with cool undercuts, bright tips, and a wealth of hair textures. Even if you're not ready to take the plunge into trying on a fade just yet, each of these looks will give you hair envy and could even inspire you to try a new hair color or a short do that might eventually morph into a fade as you grow more comfortable with short hair. Keep reading to see the fades we love.