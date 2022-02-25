14 Black Nail Artists Making an Impact in the Beauty Industry

We all can agree: Nails are an integral part of Black beauty culture. From the lengthy acrylics Flo-Jo wore in the '80s to Cynthia Erivo's jewel-encrusted nails at last year's Met Gala, Black people have been rocking intricate nail designs for decades. While our innovative nail art has often been deemed "unprofessional" or "ghetto" by society, it's clear our creativity continues to set trends in beauty.

When we have conversations about the impact of Black nail culture, it's important to discuss the talented Black nail artists who have been creating out-of-the-box designs for years. Below, meet 14 Black nail experts to follow and appreciate. Each of these manicurists is pushing the industry forward with every brushstroke.