10 Bold Black Lip Liner Looks That Are Guaranteed Head Turners

Everyone loves a bold black eyeliner moment, but the trend is equally—if not way more—impactful when worn on the lips. Yes, we wholeheartedly agree that black lip liner packs a punch and is highly customizable. Once super popular in the '90s, the trend still has wings, and there are modern ways to wear black on your lips that feel bold and creative. Of course, if you have a beloved black pencil liner in your stash, you have almost everything you need to play with the look.

Whether you're tired of the nudes or just looking for a fun way to play with makeup, keep scrolling for a round-up of our favorite black lip liner looks.