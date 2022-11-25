UGGs Are 30% Off Today Only—Shop These Styles Before They Sell Out

Uggs have been around the block a time or two, and I, for one, am thrilled they’re having a resurgence. Why? The brand is simply in a league of its own—no other shoe has blended snuggly slippers and stylish streetwear as seamlessly as Uggs has (just ask Bella Hadid). Notorious for their comfy slippers and boots, Ugg is the epitome of winter fashion, with styles that pair well with everything from puffers to silk pajamas, and even the ultra cozy Parachute robe that’s on sale, too. Whether you’re trying to snag the gift that’s high on your loved one’s list, or are simply shopping for yourself, we’ve got good news.

You can shop Ugg’s most coveted styles, like the Classic Mini II Boot and the Scuffette II—along with a handful of other shoes—at 30% off today only. And don’t say I didn’t warn you, but you’ll want to act fast to get your pair, especially since the sale is offered for specific colors.

Mini items are always a little more fun, especially as it pertains to Uggs. Though the trendy ultra mini style isn’t available on sale, these boots are the next best thing. Case in point: They fall right above the ankle and are lined with cozy sheepskin to keep feet warm. Plus, they feature the brand’s lightweight yet ultra-durable sole so you don’t slip and slide when you wear them outside in wintry weather.

Colors on sale: Rose Grey, Slate, Starry Night

Original price: $150

Sale price: $105

The ultimate house slipper, the Scuffette II is leisure in physical form. They’re cast in soft suede and the brand’s signature sheepskin for supreme comfort and warmth, even on chilly nights. The most affordable of the bunch, these slippers make a great gift for that special someone in your life.

Colors on sale: Rose Grey, Red Wine, Starry Night

Original price: $95

Now: $66

Perhaps the most quintessential boot style, the Classic Mini II Boot is the pair to get if you’re dipping your toes into the trend. They go higher up your leg (aka they’re intended to keep your toes, feet, ankles, and mid-calves warm), so those that get cold easily will especially enjoy these.

Colors on sale: Slate, Starry Night

Original price: $170

Sale price: $119

Forget shoes, you can live in these slippers for the rest of your life if you wanted to. Featuring cloud-like wool lining and a sturdy sole that travels well both indoors and outdoors, the Ansley Slipper is a must-have if you value comfort and functionality.

Colors on sale: Rose Grey, Red Wine, Slate

Original price: $100

Sale price: $70

There are a ton of styles to choose from, but if you want a little extra glam, you can’t go wrong with these boots that feature silky feminine bows along the back. Plus, when you shop during the sale, you can take a whopping 60 dollars off.

Colors on sale: Rose Grey, Red Wine, Starry Night

Original price: $200

Sale price: $140