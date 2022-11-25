A morning cup of coffee and evening glass of wine are just two of those simple pleasures that get us through the day. And, as luck would have it, both of them (among other enjoyable things, like candy and dark berries) can stain your teeth. When it comes to brightening your smile, at-home whitening products can provide fantastic results at your convenience, but they often come at a price.
The good news is that today, Black Friday, there are tons of whitening products available at heavily discounted prices. With plenty of formats to choose from—whitening toothpaste, strips, pens, devices, and more—giving yourself (or someone you love) the gift of pearly white teeth has never been easier on your wallet.
Below, check out the best teeth whitening deals to shop this Black Friday.
Best Teeth Whitening Strip Deals
One surefire way to brighten your pearly whites is to use whitening strips. Whether you’re tight on time (the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light whitens teeth in under an hour), have sensitive teeth, or are looking for a Byrdie-approved option, you can shop whitening strips that suit every need.
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, 22 ct (Normally $46, Now $TK)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 16 ct (Normally $38, Now $TK)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 24 ct (Normally $50, Now $TK)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips for Sensitive Teeth, 14 ct (Normally $39, Now $TK)
- Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light, 19 ct. (Normally $60, Now $TK)
- Burst Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips Subscription (Normally $20, Now $15)
Best Teeth Whitening Pen Deals
Teeth whitening pens help you target specific spots in your smile that need a little extra sparkle. The Moon’s Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, for example, is easy to apply but tough on teeth stains.
- Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, (Normally $45, Now $27)
- Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen (Normally $20, Now $14)
- GLO Science Glo to Go Teeth Whitening Pen (Normally $25, Now $18)
Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Deals
Whiten your teeth while you brush every morning and night with a toothpaste formulated to remove surface stains, like the classic Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste, which is available at a discount of 30%. Or, try something new, like the Before Purifying Toothpaste, which is offering a Buy One Get One Free deal when you use the code PURE.
- Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste (Normally $10, Now $8)
- Tom’s of Maine Fluoride-Free Antiplaque & Whitening Natural Toothpaste (Normally $10, Now $TK)
- Before Whitening Purifying Toothpaste ($12, BOGO with code PURE)
- Moon Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste (Normally $9, Now $6)
- Curaprox Black Is White Toothpaste (Normally $26, Now $21)
- Davids Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste (Normally $12, Now $10 with code Thankful15)
Best Teeth Whitening Device Deals
If you have more stubborn stains or a shade of white that’s not responding to other treatments, consider trying something stronger—like a teeth whitening device. Take it from us, now’s the time to splurge on an LED kit (like the ones from Crest or Moon) while they’re on sale.
- Colgate Optic White LED Kit (Normally $80, Now $56)
- Moon Teeth Whitening Device (Normally $90, Now $63)
- Crest Whitening Emulsions with LED Accelerator Light (Normally $48, Now $TK)
- GLO Science Extra Glo Teeth Whitening Device Mouthpiece and Case (Normally $85, Now $74)
Best Whitening Mouthwash Deals
Those partial to a nice swish post-brushing will love the below whitening mouthwash options. Believe it or not, whitening mouthwashes work well to remove surface stains, especially when they contain hydrogen peroxide. Tip: Shop these picks in bulk to save even more.
- Listerine Total Care Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash (Normally $14, Now $TK)
- Listerine Freshburst Antiseptic Mouthwash (Normally $12, Now $TK)
- Colgate Optic White Whitening Mouthwash 2% Hydrogen Peroxide (Normally $24, Now $TK)
- Therabreath Dazzling Mint Whitening Rinse (Normally $11, Now $TK)
Best Electric Toothbrush Deals
While toothbrushes don’t make teeth whiter, they do contribute to a healthier set of teeth. According to Carla Tornatore, D.D.S., dentist and Director of Pediatric Dentistry at Touro College of Dental Medicine, the best way to keep your smile bright is to brush your teeth twice daily—doing so prevents the buildup of stains on the outer surface of your teeth. “Switching to an electric toothbrush can be even more effective at keeping your teeth clean and healthy,” she explains. Shop our favorite electric toothbrushes on sale today.
- Colgate Hum Toothbrush (Normally $75, Now $38)
- Better & Better Bamboo Sonic Toothbrush (Normally $70, Now $50)
- Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Normally $98, Now $TK)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Normally $170, Now $TK)
- Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro Sonic Toothbrush (Normally $200, Now $160)
Best Oral Care Deals
While they don’t fight existing stains, water flossers amp up your dental game by preventing discoloration from happening in the first place. This is your sign that it’s time to splurge on fancier tools like the Cordless Advanced Water Flosser from Waterpik.
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser (Normally $100, Now $TK)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (Normally $100, Now $TK)
- Panasonic Portable Water Flosser (Normally $45, Now $TK)
- Primal Life Organics Activated Charcoal Toothbrush (Normally $15, Now $11 with code Black Friday)
- Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes (Normally $32, Now $TK)