A morning cup of coffee and evening glass of wine are just two of those simple pleasures that get us through the day. And, as luck would have it, both of them (among other enjoyable things, like candy and dark berries) can stain your teeth. When it comes to brightening your smile, at-home whitening products can provide fantastic results at your convenience, but they often come at a price.

The good news is that today, Black Friday, there are tons of whitening products available at heavily discounted prices. With plenty of formats to choose from—whitening toothpaste, strips, pens, devices, and more—giving yourself (or someone you love) the gift of pearly white teeth has never been easier on your wallet.

Below, check out the best teeth whitening deals to shop this Black Friday.

Best Teeth Whitening Strip Deals

One surefire way to brighten your pearly whites is to use whitening strips. Whether you’re tight on time (the Crest 3DWhitestrips 1 Hour Express + LED Light whitens teeth in under an hour), have sensitive teeth, or are looking for a Byrdie-approved option, you can shop whitening strips that suit every need.

Amazon

Best Teeth Whitening Pen Deals

Teeth whitening pens help you target specific spots in your smile that need a little extra sparkle. The Moon’s Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, for example, is easy to apply but tough on teeth stains.

Amazon

Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Deals

Whiten your teeth while you brush every morning and night with a toothpaste formulated to remove surface stains, like the classic Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste, which is available at a discount of 30%. Or, try something new, like the Before Purifying Toothpaste, which is offering a Buy One Get One Free deal when you use the code PURE.

Amazon

Best Teeth Whitening Device Deals

If you have more stubborn stains or a shade of white that’s not responding to other treatments, consider trying something stronger—like a teeth whitening device. Take it from us, now’s the time to splurge on an LED kit (like the ones from Crest or Moon) while they’re on sale.

Amazon

Best Whitening Mouthwash Deals

Those partial to a nice swish post-brushing will love the below whitening mouthwash options. Believe it or not, whitening mouthwashes work well to remove surface stains, especially when they contain hydrogen peroxide. Tip: Shop these picks in bulk to save even more.

Amazon

Best Electric Toothbrush Deals

While toothbrushes don’t make teeth whiter, they do contribute to a healthier set of teeth. According to Carla Tornatore, D.D.S., dentist and Director of Pediatric Dentistry at Touro College of Dental Medicine, the best way to keep your smile bright is to brush your teeth twice daily—doing so prevents the buildup of stains on the outer surface of your teeth. “Switching to an electric toothbrush can be even more effective at keeping your teeth clean and healthy,” she explains. Shop our favorite electric toothbrushes on sale today.

Amazon

Best Oral Care Deals

While they don’t fight existing stains, water flossers amp up your dental game by preventing discoloration from happening in the first place. This is your sign that it’s time to splurge on fancier tools like the Cordless Advanced Water Flosser from Waterpik.