In addition to picking out your Thanksgiving outfit—a hard decision between loungewear and your festive best—you’re likely making wish lists for the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. Whether you’re restocking on perennial favorites, buying gifts for loved ones, or snagging the best deals on splurge-worthy items, this is the day to score huge savings on popular (and often expensive) items.

And while Black Friday will have some of the biggest deals on the day after Thanksgiving, many beauty and fashion brands have started their sales early. Plus, your favorite brands—the ones that are the sale unicorns—will discount their entire inventory, too. The brand that I am most excited to shop at this season is Spanx. The popular shapewear brand has put everything 20% off starting today, November 22, through Cyber Monday, November 28.

We filtered through their most in-demand products—from shaping bodysuits to booty boost leggings and comfy half-zips to dress pants—to find you the best deals to start shopping today.

Best Shapewear Deals

Spanx made its reputation off shapewear and its name became synonymous with the category. Beyond just snatching a waist or sculpting a booty, it can also be used for comfort—a barrier to prevent thigh chafing or avoid bras lines in a fancy dress. The most popular SKUs, like the Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit may go quick, so shop early. The OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short comes in four skin tone shades, plus black. A new arrival that I’ve added to my wishlist is the Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit in the gorgeous sangria red color.

Best Leggings Deals

While the Spanx brand is well-known for its faux leather leggings that are on-trend and smooth in all the right places, you should also consider the everyday seamless leggings. For an update on the textured leggings trend, try faux suede or even velvet—they all feature that core-shaping design with zero center seams.

Best Workwear Deals

Black Friday is often thought of as a gifting holiday but it’s also a great time to refresh your own wardrobe. Spanx is one of my go-tos for office wear that’s as comfortable as it is chic—especially The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare or machine-washable silk button down. The pant collection features an elastic waistband yet when paired with The Perfect Blazer looks like traditional suiting. They’ve also got your back with staples, like a sheath dress or classic white button-down. A professional wardrobe with options you actually want to wear all day can be tricky and expensive to find, so 20% off can ease the struggle.

Best Loungewear Deals

The Air Essentials collection has gotten a lot of buzz this month since Oprah listed the pullover and pants as one of her favorite things of the year. Oprah and I have that in common (plus, a love for bread, obviously). The half-zip is ridiculously soft and easy to style as loungewear with leggings or dressed up with jeans and booties for a casual brunch. I own the pullover already but have my eye on the midi skirt or wide-leg pants to complete the matching set. There are also joggers and a sleeveless jumpsuit in the same fabric if that’s more your style.

Best Activewear Deals

The shapewear and Perfect Pants get a lot of attention—and it’s deserved—but the Spanx activewear deserves its own shoutout. The booty boost leggings hug every curve in a breathable, sweat-wicking material. The range comes in shorts, ⅞ length, and full length, plus yoga pants. The skort and sports bras are also can’t miss items on our list.

Best Intimates Deals

The Spanx underwear collection is fantastic and this sale is the perfect time to stock up on some of their bestselling options, such as the Undie-tectable Thong with a smoothing panel, or the Ahhh-llelujah Fit to You Brief that features a high-waist and tons of stretch to stay comfy all day long. The bras also receive top marks, especially the minimizer bra and Bra-llelujah Bralette.

Best Denim Deals

If you’re in the market for a new pair of jeans that show off your best, ahem, assets, we suggest the Spanx range of denim. The look and feel of denim combined with the pull-on design are the best of both worlds. I added their flare jeans to my want list or the ever-popular ankle skinny jeans are another great place to start. All jeans are sold in petite, regular, and tall lengths in sizes XS to 3X.