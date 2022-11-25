Whether you’re a fan of smoothing biker shorts or prefer a sculpting bodysuit, shapewear of all types and sizes are key staples in every wardrobe. Yet, if you’ve ever spent time searching for the best shapewear, you know how tricky it can be, especially if you’re the type to try it on before you buy.
Luckily, plenty of our favorite shapewear brands are on sale for Black Friday, and we sorted through the best of the very best shapewear on sale that you’ll definitely want to add to your cart. And with steep discounts like these, why not give that new style you’ve been eyeing a try? Our favorite finds include a slimming Squeem bodysuit for under $50, a pair of control top tights from Wolford and a Cosabella high-waisted thong that is 30% off. Want to wear a shaping bodysuit out on the town? Good American and Alix NYC have you covered.
Keep scrolling to shop the best Black Friday shapewear deals that are on sale now.
Best Bodysuits
You can never have too many bodysuits, regardless of whether you’re wearing them as a base layer or styling a versatile option to be worn for either day or night. We love Good American’s modern and spunky purple bodysuit for a night out while Alix NYC’s neutrally-minded staples offer a more understated sexiness.
- Squeem Celebrity Style Soft Cup Bodysuit $29 (originally $76)
- Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit $111 (originally $148)
- Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Bodysuit $111 (originally $148)
- Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit $104 (originally $148)
- Good American High Shine Compression Bodysuit $77 (originally $109)
- Good American Compression Bodysuit $62 (originally $89)
- Alix NYC Mott Tank Thong Bodysuit $124 (originally $165)
- Good American Scuba Funnel Neck Bodysuit $62 (originally $89)
Best Underwear
From high-waisted thongs to full cover-age briefs, a well-rounded wardrobe has a few pairs of each style, especially when they’re offered from brands like Cosabella, Spanx and Squeem.
- Cosabella Never Say Never Sexy High Waisted Thong $42 (originally $60)
- Yummie Seamlessly Shaped Ultralight Briefs $15 (originally $20)
- Spanx Everyday Shaping Briefs $20 (originally $22)
- Squeem Sheer Allure Mid Waist Brief $22 (originally $46)
- Spanx Undie-Tectable Briefs $18 (originally $24)
- Yummie Liliana Thong $15 (originally $20)
- Squeem Brazilian Flair High Waist Thong $45 (originally $65)
Best Shorts
Shaping shorts come in a plethora of lengths and styles, from full-thigh coverage to micro upper-thigh-only control, not just for maximum contouring, but also for maximum comfort as well.
- Yummie High Waist Thigh Shaper $26 (originally $34)
- Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Boyshort $25 (originally $42)
- Yummie Ultralight Girl Shorts $15 (originally $20)
- Squeem Curve Emotion Mid Waist Boyshort $27 (originally $60)
- Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts $26 (originally $52)
- Squeem Sensual Secret High Waist Mid Thigh Short $32 (originally $74)
- Shapermint Essentials Everyday Empower Jacquard Shaper Shorts $29 (originally $48)
- Shapermint Essentials Open Bust Bodysuit Shaper Short $27 (originally $68)
Best Bras
Perhaps the most undervalued piece of shapewear, a good shapewear bra, like these options from shapewear all-stars Spearmint and Spanx, will stretch (not suffocate), lift and smooth your chest.
- Shapermint Truekind Everyday Throw-On Wireless Bralette $20 (originally $40)
- Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette $36 (originally $48)
- Shapermint Truekind Daily Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra $29 (originally $48)
Best Maternity
Even mom’s need a lift sometimes, and that’s where the Bumpsuit’s Support Brief comes in. Plus, it features surprisingly saucy details, so you may not even realize it’s shapewear (until you feel the hug).
- Bumpsuit The Maternity Support Brief $39 ($48)
Best Tights
Snag a few sets of these deeply discounted designer brands, like Wolfold and Falke, which hardly ever go on sale.
- Wolford Individual 10 Control Top Tights $46 (originally $61)
- Plush Fleece Lined Tights $27 (originally $35)
- Wolford Velvet 66 Leg Support Tights $48 (originally $64)
- Falke Control Top 50 Tights $35 (originally $46)
Best Slips
To those who think a slip is too 1950s, we say au contraire. We love these shaping slips from Only Hearts and Shapermint that compress, but not squeeze.
- Only Hearts Second Skins Short Half Slip $45 (originally $60)
- Shapermint Essentials Open Bust Shaper Slip Dress $27 (originally $68)
Best Tops
Choose from a classic cami or consider an open-bust bodysuit if you’d rather wear your own bra underneath torso and thigh shapewear. Lucky for you, both options are on sale.
- Shapermint Essentials Open Bust Shaper Cami $27 (originally $45)
- Squeem Sensual Secret Camisole $29 (originally $66)
- Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Cami $24 (originally $40)