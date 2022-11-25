Whether you’re a fan of smoothing biker shorts or prefer a sculpting bodysuit, shapewear of all types and sizes are key staples in every wardrobe. Yet, if you’ve ever spent time searching for the best shapewear, you know how tricky it can be, especially if you’re the type to try it on before you buy.

Luckily, plenty of our favorite shapewear brands are on sale for Black Friday, and we sorted through the best of the very best shapewear on sale that you’ll definitely want to add to your cart. And with steep discounts like these, why not give that new style you’ve been eyeing a try? Our favorite finds include a slimming Squeem bodysuit for under $50, a pair of control top tights from Wolford and a Cosabella high-waisted thong that is 30% off. Want to wear a shaping bodysuit out on the town? Good American and Alix NYC have you covered.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Black Friday shapewear deals that are on sale now.

Best Bodysuits

You can never have too many bodysuits, regardless of whether you’re wearing them as a base layer or styling a versatile option to be worn for either day or night. We love Good American’s modern and spunky purple bodysuit for a night out while Alix NYC’s neutrally-minded staples offer a more understated sexiness.

Best Underwear

From high-waisted thongs to full cover-age briefs, a well-rounded wardrobe has a few pairs of each style, especially when they’re offered from brands like Cosabella, Spanx and Squeem.

Best Shorts

Shaping shorts come in a plethora of lengths and styles, from full-thigh coverage to micro upper-thigh-only control, not just for maximum contouring, but also for maximum comfort as well.

Best Bras

Perhaps the most undervalued piece of shapewear, a good shapewear bra, like these options from shapewear all-stars Spearmint and Spanx, will stretch (not suffocate), lift and smooth your chest.

Best Maternity

Even mom’s need a lift sometimes, and that’s where the Bumpsuit’s Support Brief comes in. Plus, it features surprisingly saucy details, so you may not even realize it’s shapewear (until you feel the hug).

Best Tights

Snag a few sets of these deeply discounted designer brands, like Wolfold and Falke, which hardly ever go on sale.

Best Slips

To those who think a slip is too 1950s, we say au contraire. We love these shaping slips from Only Hearts and Shapermint that compress, but not squeeze.

Best Tops

Choose from a classic cami or consider an open-bust bodysuit if you’d rather wear your own bra underneath torso and thigh shapewear. Lucky for you, both options are on sale.