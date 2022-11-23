Reviewers Call This The ‘Best Bag They Ever Bought’ And It’s On Sale Right Now

A good bag that’s functional, comfortable, and stylish is hard to come by. Thankfully, Dagne Dover—a brand created to solve all of our bag-related problems, like lack of space for a computer and shoes—offers a collection of sophisticated bags that transition gracefully from the office, a workout class, a weekend trip, and everything in between. Though the brand has a ton of fan favorites like the Dakota Backpack and the Ace Fanny Pack, one bag stands out among the rest when it comes to aesthetics and utility: The Landon Carryall Bag.

Designed to carry everything you could possibly need (like your laptop, several outfits, a pair of shoes, headphones, and more), the bag makes for the ultimate travel buddy. Though we love the carefully crafted design elements like a laptop sleeve that fits most 16 inch devices and a Neoprene luggage handle sleeve, it’s the bag’s washable 100% vegan material that really captures our hearts—because mistakes happen.

It doesn’t go on sale often, but you can shop the Landon Carryall Bag—along with the rest of the collection—at 25% off today through November 30. With plenty of colors (we’re partial to the Dark Moss and Dusk Violet shades) and sizes (XS, S, M, L, and XL) to choose from, picking a bag custom to your lifestyle has never been easier. The XS makes for an excellent purse, while the XL could fit a week’s vacation (if packed efficiently, of course).

Dagne Dover

Landon Carryall XS (Normally $125, Now $84)

Dagne Dover

Landon Carryall S (Normally $150, Now $113)

Dagne Dover

Landon Carryall M (Normally $185, Now $139)

Dagne Dover

Landon Carryall L (Normally $215, Now $161)

Dagne Dover

Landon Carryall XL (Normally $245, Now $184)

Other Dagne Dover Deals We Love

In addition to the Landon Carryall Bag, there are plenty of other Dagne Dover deals to take advantage of during the brand's sale, from other travel and diaper bags to daily totes and backpacks. Shop some of our favorites, here.