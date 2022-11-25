The 40 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals Under $50 to Shop Now

For bargain hunters (raises hand), Black Friday is a shopping Superbowl. Hundreds of brands are having deep discounts from 15 to 60% off in skincare, makeup, fragrance and more, so you’ll definitely want to check them out before they’re gone. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, or to just buy something nice for yourself at a lower price. From luxury perfumes to eyeshadow palettes, we’ve rounded up the best beauty deals for you to shop this year that are under $50.

Ahead, find the best Black Friday beauty deals under $50 of 2022.

Best Makeup Deals

Stock up on your everyday makeup staples from big box retailers, but also discover smaller, independent brands as well. This year, brands like Benefit, Urban Decay, and Tarte are having sales on mascaras, eyeshadows, and gift sets. You’ll also find deals on some Byrdie favorites, like the Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil and the Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation.

Ami Colé

Best Skincare Deals

Curating a skincare routine isn’t easy, but luckily, many sets are on sale this year so you can test out multiple products at a reduced price. Also, be sure to load up on fan-favorites like Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment and the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, just two beauty must-haves that are on sale.

Soft Services

Best Fragrance Deals

Fragrance is expensive, especially if you have more than one signature scent. Use Black Friday to your advantage by purchasing fragrances you’ve always wanted to try. Whether you’re seeking a big box label or indie scent, these fragrance sales will give you the chance to take the risk without causing a major blow to your bank account.

Vacation

Best Hair Care Deals

You might not think of shampoo or conditioner as Black Friday scores, but you can save big on designer brands and this year’s hottest hair tools. Some of our favorite deals include 20% off Leonor Greyl Paris products at Nordstrom and 25% off sitewide at JVN.