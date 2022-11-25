The 40 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals Under $50 to Shop Now

In This Article
For bargain hunters (raises hand), Black Friday is a shopping Superbowl. Hundreds of brands are having deep discounts from 15 to 60% off in skincare, makeup, fragrance and more, so you’ll definitely want to check them out before they’re gone. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, or to just buy something nice for yourself at a lower price. From luxury perfumes to eyeshadow palettes, we’ve rounded up the best beauty deals for you to shop this year that are under $50.
Ahead, find the best Black Friday beauty deals under $50 of 2022.
Best Makeup Deals
Stock up on your everyday makeup staples from big box retailers, but also discover smaller, independent brands as well. This year, brands like Benefit, Urban Decay, and Tarte are having sales on mascaras, eyeshadows, and gift sets. You’ll also find deals on some Byrdie favorites, like the Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil and the Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation.
- Ami Colé Limited Edition Lip Treatment Oil Trio, $40 with code HOLIDAY (Originally $50)
- Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, $32 (Originally $42)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette, $33 (Originally $55)
- Joeur Blush & Bloom Cheek + Lip Duo, $24 with code BFCM22 (Originally $32)
- Joeur Bloom, Bronze & Glow Bronzer + Highlighter Duo, $24 with code BFCM22 (Originally $32)
- Soshe G.L.A.M. Refillable Mascara, $20 (Originally $26)
- Half Magic Chromecore Set, $41 (Originally $48)
- Sunnies Face Fluffmatte and Lip Treat Bundle, $23 (Originally $32)
- Too Faced Christmas Bake Shoppe Gift Set, $27 (Originally $54)
- Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar, $46 (Originally $65)
- Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette, $25 (Originally $50)
- beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint, $22 (Originally $29)
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $12 (Originally $24)
- Morphe X Abby Roberts 35-Pan Artistry Palette, $20 (Originally $34)
Best Skincare Deals
Curating a skincare routine isn’t easy, but luckily, many sets are on sale this year so you can test out multiple products at a reduced price. Also, be sure to load up on fan-favorites like Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment and the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, just two beauty must-haves that are on sale.
- Soft Services Clearing Duo, $49 (Originally $54)
- Missha Time Revolution The First Essence 5x, $35 (Originally $54)
- Origins Fantastic Favorites Skincare Essentials, $32 (Originally $45)
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $36 (Originally $48)
- Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, $39 with code GIVE30 (Originally $56)
- Milk Makeup Jumbo Hydro Grip Primer, $49 with code BLACKFRIDAY (Originally $65)
- The Outset Daily Essentials Starter Set, $25 (Originally $50)
- Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil, $36 (Originally $48)
- Kat Burki Hand Therapy, $30 (Originally $45)
- Alder New York Cleansing Bundle $44 (Originally $55)
- DamDam Discovery Set, $47 (Originally $59)
- Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $28 (Originally $55)
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, $41 (Originally $54)
Best Fragrance Deals
Fragrance is expensive, especially if you have more than one signature scent. Use Black Friday to your advantage by purchasing fragrances you’ve always wanted to try. Whether you’re seeking a big box label or indie scent, these fragrance sales will give you the chance to take the risk without causing a major blow to your bank account.
- “VACATION” by Vacation Eau de Toilette, $48 (Originally $60)
- Sisley Paris Eau Tropicale Eau de Toilette, $44 (Originally $88)
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, $27 (Originally $35)
- Dedcool Fragrance 01 "Taunt" Travel Eau de Parfum, $21 (Originally $30)
- Burberry Her On-The-Go Sampler Gift Set, $16 (Originally $32)
- Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette Fragrance, $27 (Originally $32)
- Tocca Wonders Collection Eau de Parfum Set, $42 (Originally $52)
- Valentino Voce Viva Eau de Parfum, $48 (Originally $80)
Best Hair Care Deals
You might not think of shampoo or conditioner as Black Friday scores, but you can save big on designer brands and this year’s hottest hair tools. Some of our favorite deals include 20% off Leonor Greyl Paris products at Nordstrom and 25% off sitewide at JVN.
- JVN Complete Air Dry Cream, $20 (Originally $26)
- Superzero Gift and Travel Pack for Normal, Oily, and Fine Hair, $36 (Originally $45)
- T3 Professional Smooth Paddle Brush, $27 (Originally $35)
- Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Masque, $32 (Originally $45)
- Leonor Greyl Paris Volumizing Shampoo, $41 (Originally $50)