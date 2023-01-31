17 Black French Tip Manicures to Bring the Goth Revival Trend to Your Fingertips

Since its creation in 1975, the French manicure has experienced ups and downs, from becoming one of the definitive early aughts nail staples to briefly turning (dare we say) cheugy in the 2010s. The style has endured it all and is now experiencing a resurgence, with creative new color and design variations emerging as faithful (and famous) fans like Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, and Victoria Beckham continue to rock the look.

These days, the classic silhouette has gotten a modern makeover. Instead of being limited to white polish, black tips are the latest take on the staple style. From glossy to matte, square to round, and swirly to straight, the design options are limitless and can fit into nearly every aesthetic.

Looking to give the trend a try? We scoured the internet and gathered 15 of the chicest black French tip nails inspiration photos Instagram has to offer. Take them to your salon as inspiration, or if you're feeling brave, grab your favorite polish and paint them on yourself.