15 Black Dress Outfits You'll Want To Wear Everywhere

There are certain pieces in your wardrobe that you only pull out once a year—be it a super-fancy clutch reserved for weddings, a puffer coat meant for really treacherous snowstorms, or your lucky job interview boots. A black dress isn't that kind of piece. In fact, most black dresses are versatile enough to wear every season.

The key to keeping a black dress outfit in rotation all year long has everything to do with the styling. Instead of thinking of a black silk slip dress as something you wear exclusively for a night out, think of it as a tunic and layer it with your favorite wool suit. The same goes for a mid-length, wool, mock-neck dress. Pair it with lug-sole oxfords and bright socks, and it becomes the perfect transitional weather outfit. And a simple black turtleneck worsk wonders layered beneath any black dress that feels slightly out of season.

Ahead, find 15 black dress outfits, including a little black dress you won’t want to take off, a quilted style made for layering, and a sweater midi perfect for those transitional weather days.

This sleeveless wool dress from COS is meant to skim the body. It’ll look just as chic layered on top of a wool turtleneck now as it will with these sandals when it’s warm enough to bare your toes.

If you’re sick of all the LBDs you have in your current rotation, this pick from Rixo is the perfect antidote. And even with the purple and yellow patterns, don’t be afraid to pick an accessory in a “clashing” color, like this red bag or vibrant scarf for a more playful vibe.

A silk slip-dress is a must-have no matter the season. While it’s still chilly, wear it like it’s a tunic, layered atop a pair of wool pants and beneath a matching blazer. When it’s warm enough to wear it on its own, add a colorful scarf.

A ruched midi dress is inherently versatile. With its merrow stitching at the hem and collar, this Line By K style looks even more stylish when paired with a drapey long-line coat and ankle boots. Finish it with a classic bag in a neutral-adjacent color, like this baby blue one from Prada.

Don’t be afraid to mix textures—in this case, silk, croc-embossed leather, and a thick gold chain—to make a long-sleeve maxi dress feel modern.

Reformation’s known for making the perfect dress for any occasion. In this case, that occasion might just be leaving your house.

A flowy, loose-fitting black dress is a staple in any wardrobe. Dress it down with a loafer and a knotted tote in a fun color, like this mustard yellow style from Little Liffner.

Simon Miller’s ribbed dress isn’t just simple and stylish—it’s also the perfect piece for layering without the bulk. Try styling it with a colorful trench and fun, springy accessories like these pink Gucci slides.

It’s probably been a while since you’ve worn a high slit. Ease into it with a kitten heel sandal or a shoe with a similarly conservative height for date night.

Not every LBD in your wardrobe needs to be so simple. This chain-black dress, which has a sophisticated quilt-stitch, fits loose enough to wear it with a ruffled top or ribbed turtleneck underneath. Try it with a bucket hat and square-frame sunglasses for a fashion-forward vibe.

A roomy sleeveless maxi is the dress-equivalent of pajamas. Embrace the look with a pair of comfy sneakers, like these Falcons from Adidas.

This mock-neck sweater dress is appropriate for essentially every occasion. For everyday-wear, style it with lug-sole oxfords and some silky socks. Let the chain necklace peek out in the front only.

For a ‘90s vibe, pair this polka-dot maxi dress with contrast-heel boots and a square shoulder bag. Alternatively, swap out the boots for chunky sneakers or a simple low-heeled mule.

This cashmere dress is a perfect throw-and-go option, but its ruffle hem and button-front still make it feel special.

A classic menswear-inspired silhouette is often worn casually, but this asymmetrical fringed iteration from Rotate makes you want to get dressed up. Finish the look off with red lipstick or a dramatic cat-eye.