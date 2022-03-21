5 Black Beauty Experts on the Icons That Have Influenced Them

Black icons like Diana Ross and Cecily Tyson have long influenced beauty culture. Over decades, legendary Black creatives have broken barriers and paved a path for us to now see our beauty reflected on and off the screen. Their presence in media carved out a space for Black beauty to exist. They made us feel whole, appreciated, seen, and valued.

Wanting to celebrate the impact of Black beauty trailblazers of the past and present, we asked five hairstylists and makeup artists to discuss the icons they admire. Keep scrolling to discover their picks.



Ro Morgan, celebrity hairstylist

What moments stand out to you when you reflect on Black beauty culture?

"When I look back at the Black beauty landscape, the '60s and '70s stand out. Being from Detroit, I grew to obsess over Diana Ross & The Supremes' wigs, Donyale Luna's British Vogue cover, and Aretha Franklin's updos. Also, because of my love for music, I loved to look back at performances of Tina Turner and see how she and the Ikettes coordinated their wigs with their costumes. The number of times Diana Ross' big hair, Naomi Campbell's middle part straight hair, Angela Davis' afro, Brandy's braids, Halle Berry's pixie cut, and Grace Jones' high top are used as inspiration is unimaginable. Black icons and Black beauty are why companies are reformulating and rebranding their products."

Which Black beauty icon has inspired you the most?

"I grew up listening to Lil Kim. Her legacy has taught me to live unapologetically. I love her out-of-the-box view on beauty. She's not afraid to take risks."

Carla Farmer, Hair Department Head for King Richard, Coming 2 America, and 13 Reasons Why

Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

What moments stand out to you when you reflect on Black beauty culture?

"When I look back on Black beauty, many things stand out to me. I grew up in the '70s and '80s, so I was privy to a lot. I remember seeing my grandparents and their friends as very proud people. My grandmother and her friends wore stockings, high heels, and makeup. They played bridge on Wednesdays and had these fabulous parties. My grandfather and his friends wore suits and ties and shined their shoes, and most of them owned businesses. They were beautiful and proud. As part of a hardworking, family-oriented community, I experienced Black beauty every day, without realizing it."

Which Black beauty icon has inspired you the most?

"I believe Diahann Carroll was the first Black woman I saw on TV. She was a successful single mother and had a son named Cory. The show was called Julia. My mom raised my brother and me as a single mom for most of our lives. The imagery of Diahann Carroll in this role helped me feel as if my family dynamic was acceptable. I'm sure it helped shape my journey when I became a successful single mother. Black icons such as Diahann Carroll and others help us continue to realize who we are, especially when the narratives can be so negative. When we continue to see and share stories of iconic Black people, it adds to our belief in our beauty."

Tisha Thompson, founder of LYS Beauty

LYS Beauty/Tisha Thompson

What moments stand out to you when you reflect on Black beauty culture?

"There are so many iconic Black beauty moments throughout history that helped shape today's current trends and the trajectory of businesses. For so long, the Black consumer was told not to love their natural hair, skin tone, or natural curves. There's been a slow and sustained effort to help change that narrative. Additionally, the Pull Up for Change challenge in 2020 by Sharon Chuter is one of the most impactful movements to give visibility to the perils of being Black in this industry. This was the first time the topic of diversity and inclusion in beauty expanded far beyond product innovation and into the boardrooms of today's most successful brands."

Which Black beauty icon has inspired you the most?

"From Shirley Chisholm to Michelle Obama and Nikki Giovanni, leaving a lasting legacy is a difficult feat, but they've shown me the value in having a clear vision when fighting for what's right. We're all change agents in our own right, and they have empowered me to use my voice, platform, and expertise to make a difference in the clean beauty space."

Nai’Vasha, celebrity curl expert and founder of Curl Queen

NaiâVasha

What moments stand out to you when you reflect on Black beauty culture?

"Black icons have created a beautiful body of work that will stand the test of times and remain the world's inspiration. My biggest inspiration would be Iman and Carol's Daughter (Lisa Price). These two women completely changed the perspective of the beauty business for women, especially Black female founders. The standout moment was how celebrities camped around Lisa Price in support of her brand. It was groundbreaking to me."

Which Black beauty icon has inspired you the most?

"Madam CJ Walker was so fearless. I'm in awe of the confidence and vigor she possessed. She created a beauty enterprise that forever changed the perspective of women in power, imagery, and success."

Araxi Lindsey, Emmy-Winning Hair Department Head for Blackish, The Harder They Fall, and The High Note

Araxi Lindsey

What moments stand out to you when you reflect on Black beauty culture?

"The best moments in Black beauty would be when people started embracing their natural texture in the mid-60s. I also loved the boldness of the Hip Hop era, particularly in the '80s and '90s."

Which Black beauty icon has inspired you the most?

Over the years, I've searched for beauty inspiration from Cicely Tyson, Diahann Carroll, and Phylicia Rashad. Like many others, these ladies exude grace and elegance."