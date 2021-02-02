These Are the 45 Most Influential Black Beauty Icons

To honor Black History Month, we’re continuing to celebrate the beauty of Black Joy and all the hope and transformation it brings. From personal essays to deep-dives into history and culture, join us as we amplify Black voices and explore the products, traditions, and people leading the way.

From the way we style our hair to how we wear our nails, Black people have continuously influenced beauty culture throughout history. Our expressions of style have laid the foundation for global trends then and now. From Pam Grier's afro, to Diana Ross's lengthy lashes, to Florence Griffith Joyner's four-inch nails, each decade has been filled with iconic beauty moments we still turn to for inspiration.

So, it's only right to pay homage to the beauty trendsetters of the last century during Black History Month (and beyond). Take a trip down memory lane as we spotlight 45 of the Black models, entertainers, activists, and athletes who will forever be revered as full-blown beauty muses.