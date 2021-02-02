These Are the 45 Most Influential Black Beauty Icons

To honor Black History Month, we’re continuing to celebrate the beauty of Black Joy and all the hope and transformation it brings. From personal essays to deep-dives into history and culture, join us as we amplify Black voices and explore the products, traditions, and people leading the way.
From the way we style our hair to how we wear our nails, Black people have continuously influenced beauty culture throughout history. Our expressions of style have laid the foundation for global trends then and now. From Pam Grier's afro, to Diana Ross's lengthy lashes, to Florence Griffith Joyner's four-inch nails, each decade has been filled with iconic beauty moments we still turn to for inspiration.
So, it's only right to pay homage to the beauty trendsetters of the last century during Black History Month (and beyond). Take a trip down memory lane as we spotlight 45 of the Black models, entertainers, activists, and athletes who will forever be revered as full-blown beauty muses.
Billie Holiday
Celebrated as one of the best jazz vocalists of all-time, Billie Holiday often performed with a cluster of gardenias in her hair. Her signature on-stage look reportedly came about after she burned her hair before a performance. To help her disguise her singed strands, fellow jazz singer Sylvia Sims purchased a gardenia for Holiday to place in her hair and the rest is history.
Eartha Kitt
Eartha Kitt experienced success as both a singer and an actress. Her classic Christmas song "Santa Baby" hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 1953, and she notably played Catwoman in the television series Batman. With her sculpted cheekbones and bodacious curls, Eartha Kitt always exuded natural beauty.
Angela Davis
For political activist Angela Davis and the many Black people who wore their hair in an afro during the 60s and 70s, it was more than just a style. It was a statement. Afros were a rejection of Eurocentric beauty standards and sent the message that Black hair is beautiful in its natural state.
Aretha Franklin
The Queen of Soul gifted us with a timeless discography of hits and beauty looks galore. You could always catch Franklin with a bold brow, sharp eyeliner, and fluttery lashes. And whether she styled her hair in a bouncy bob with bangs or tapered afro, her hairstyles were just as noteworthy.
Cicely Tyson
Whenever she was on-screen or attending red carpets, the late actress Cicely Tyson radiated elegance. Her iconic appearances were often accompanied by statement-making beauty looks like the afro she wore in the 1960s series East Side/West Side, a role that made Tyson the first Black woman to take on a leading role in a television drama.
Iman
Iman's career as a supermodel made her a beauty icon. But, the launch of Iman Cosmetics in 1994 made her a beauty pioneer as well. At a time when few beauty brands met the needs of women of color, Iman Cosmetics showed the industry what inclusivity actually looks like by offering products that flattered Black and Brown skin.
Florence Griffith Joyner
Florence Griffith Joyner is the fastest woman of all time, but she also may also be the most stylish runner of all time. Whenever she hit the track, Griffith Joyner always showed up with a fresh set of acrylic nails. And for the 1988 Olympics, she famously wore six-inch nails painted red, white, blue, and gold.
Salt-N-Pepa
In addition to their Hip-Hop hits, Salt-N-Pepa became known for their cropped cuts and red lipstick. Their position as longtime beauty trendsetters led to a 2020 makeup collaboration with Milani Cosmetics.
Monica
Singer Monica effortlessly pulled off every major 90s beauty trend: frosted eyeshadow, super straight hair, and the classic gloss-and-liner combo.
Lil Kim
Lil Kim was a risk-taking trendsetter when it came to her beauty decisions and goes down in our book as one of Hip-Hop's greatest beauty icons. From the colored wigs she wore in her "Crush on You" video to the dark brown lipstick she was often pictured in, the rapper has gifted us with endless inspiration.
TLC
TLC left an indelible mark on music, and their beauty aesthetic has proven just as impactful. As a group, they helped us think outside-of-the-box in terms of hair and makeup. Each member took a different approach: T-Boz had her signature blonde mushroom cut, Chili was known for her cascading black waves, and Left-Eye played around with now-iconic sculptural hairstyles.
Alicia Keys
It wasn't just Alicia Keys' voice that grabbed our attention in the early 2000s. Her signature Fulani braids had everyone running to their local braid shop to recreate the style, and the style still remains popular today.