The Bixie Is the Playful, Low-Maintenance Haircut Trending This Summer

If the successful return of the curtain bangs has taught us anything, it's that a highly-textured, bouncy hairstyle will always be a winner. But you don't need a ton of length for a playful cut. Introducing the bixie: a combination of a bob and a pixie cut—that is about to make your fun, short hair fantasy a reality.

Still not sure exactly what I'm talking about? Think Florence Pugh this past January or pretty much any '90s movie star throughout, like, all of the '90s. Are you seeing short, shaggy hair that is somehow both ultra-girly and biker-chick chic? Yep, that's the bixie.

To learn more about the customizable hair trend, we spoke to two pro stylists about this hairstyle. Read on for all the details on this cut—and tips on how to ask for the bixie at a salon.



Meet the Expert Leigh Hardges and Jenna Spino are stylists at Maxine Salon in Chicago.

What Is A Bixie?

"The bixie is a combination of the pixie and the bob haircut," Jenna Spino, hairstylist at Maxine Salon, says. "Blending the two cuts gives the fullness of a short pixie while keeping the length and versatility of a bob." The bixie merges the two hairstyles in a way that is both chic and breezy.

Highly textured with major movement, this haircut "blends the blunt length of a bob, and the short interior layers of a pixie," according to Leigh Hardges, stylist at Maxine Salon. The combination makes this style a little more interesting than the bob or pixie on its own.

By taking some inspo from both classic cuts, you get a look that's kind of the best of both worlds. (Cliché, I know.) Hardges explains, "It’s a great blend that lets you have length with a lot of texture and movement."

If you like your hair looking freshly tousled, this chop is definitely worth a try. As Spino says, "The bixie is heavily layered and textured giving it an almost shaggy look." Whether you want to go completely edgy with choppy layers or soften things up with plenty of angles, this haircut can be a great option.



How To Style A Bixie

No matter your face shape, hair type, or hair texture, the bixie can be a fun look that isn't too high-maintenance. "This cut is perfect for people wanting a chop without committing to the maintenance of a short style. It’s a fun, edgy, low-maintenance style that pretty much anyone can wear," Spino explains.

A successful bixie relies on careful angles, flattering layers, and customizable lengths, so consider this your reminder that you need to see a stylist you trust before committing to this look. Even then, come to your appointment prepared.

Hardges suggests, "Show pictures of bixie cuts that you like and also be prepared to explain what you like about the cut. [For example,] 'I like waves and curls with the bixie cuts.' The texture in styling really shows off the expertise of the cut." The added context will make all the difference in getting a haircut you love.



Spino adds, "Good words to describe the cut are heavily-layered, textured, [and] shattered. Pictures always help especially because this cut is very customizable, and there are many different versions."

Also, keep length in mind. For the bixie, it's not one-size-fits-all. "The length can vary from tighter in the back and wispy around the face to as long as the chin," Spino says. Come to the salon with an idea of the length you want, and be sure to go over it with your stylist in detail.

The good news? Even if you don't love your bixie, it's not as long of a grow-out period as a full-fledged pixie cut. "It also grows out well. It can easily grow into a bob without any transition period," Spino adds.

