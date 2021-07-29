Bite Beauty’s Feathery Soft Matte Lipstick Took Almost Three Years to Perfect

When it comes to picking out lipsticks, the formula is just as important as the shade. You might be looking for something with longer wear. Or maybe you're obsessed with a matte finish. Regardless, there's nothing worse than applying a gorgeous tint in the perfect color, only to realize the product cracks and disappears 30 minutes later. Whatever your preference, the lipsticks we reach for again and again always have one thing in common: lasting hydration.

So when we heard BITE Beauty’s clean lipstick formula (which was three years in the making) we were more than a little intrigued. The new, vegan, and highly anticipated Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick ($28) has launched with 20 shades in a hydrating matte formula that promises performance and rigorous ingredient vetting.

Bite Beauty Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick Best for: Lips Price: $28 Product Claims: Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free—meaning no lanolin, carmine, or beeswax. Key Ingredients: Nourishing cocoa butter helps lock in moisture and condition lips, while a combination of tapioca pearls and fatty acid waxes creates the velvety matte finish and soft blurring effect. Why We Love It: The fade and feather-resistant formula provides lasting lightweight wear and a matte finish. Other Bite Beauty Products You’ll Love: Daycation Whipped Blush, Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub



The Product

The clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula cut out lanolin, beeswax, and carmine, which are common ingredients in lip products. So, to get that feathery soft feel and moisturize your lips, this BITE formula features tapioca pearls and a blend of fatty acid waxes. We reached out to BITE Beauty's SVP and GM Sarah Koch for the full details for more on this lipstick innovation.

Bite Beauty

The Formula

"It was quite challenging to develop a clean and vegan formula that performs to the high standards that we hold ourselves to." She said of the years-long process. To make the formula vegan, the team replaced beeswax with plant waxes, which can make the process "trickier to achieve the right sensorial texture and structure that we wanted in this lipstick."

Another challenge the product development team had to face: pigments. "Vegan pigments are much more limiting, and the different pigments used for different shades can have different effects on the formula," Koch explains. "However—after much trial and error, our final product completely exceeded our expectations!"

Bite Beauty

The final product features everything you'd want from a long-lasting matte lip—with ingredients that you can feel good about. "Power Move is a lightweight, matte lipstick with a soft blurred effect," she adds. Compared to other lipsticks from the brand—like the original Amuse Bouche lipstick collection—it's more lightweight. According to Koch, BITE "wanted to create a finish that felt modern and fresh, and wasn’t like anything else already on the market." The end result "actually hydrates lips, instead of drying them out, and feels soft and nourishing."

What's more, you can expect to find all the nourishing, superfood ingredients BITE is known for in this formula. "The cocoa butter hydrates lips, and the tapioca pearls and fatty acid waxes created the soft blurred finish. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free and meets Clean at Sephora standards," Koch shares.

The Review

Chinea Rodriguez

The texture of these lipsticks is impressively lightweight, like barely there. It feels almost powdery but not so much that you feel like your lips are dry. It feels more like I swiped on a tinted lip balm but with all the color payoff of matte lipstick—and without that waxy feel. I was also impressed with the colors; many of them looked like they wouldn't work at all in the tube but looked perfect on. Tamarind, a peachy nude I usually wouldn't grab, turned out to be my favorite shade, but I'm looking forward to trying as many as possible.