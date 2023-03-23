18 Birthday Manicure Ideas That Call For a Celebration

By
Rebecca Norris
Rebecca Norris
Published on 03/23/23
multicolor nail design

@brushedbyb_

So, your birthday's coming up. By now, you've likely planned out your outfit, accessories, and where to spend your day. But what about your nails? While you could rock any old favorite manicure and call it a day, we're here to remind you that your birthday is special and, thus, your manicure should be, too. To help ensure your nails look like a party on your hands, we rounded up over a dozen bold nail art ideas fit for birthday celebrations. Ahead, find your perfect birthday manicure.

01 of 18

Retrofête Shimmer

Retrofete Swirl

@overglowedit

You know the iconic Retrofête Robe Dress that's been making the rounds on Instagram for years? Well, this is the mani version of that. Melanie Graves (AKA @overglowedit) used the Holo Taco Pastel Rainbow Bundle ($91) to create it.

02 of 18

Vivid French Tips

Vivid French Mani

@azaleacitynails

Why choose one color for your French manicure when you can go with five? Make it even more birthday appropriate with matching stars on each nail.

03 of 18

Birth Year Nails

Birth Year Nails

@bahnannanails

Looking for a more obvious birthday manicure idea? Nail artist Anna Bahn created this nail art using Holo Taco Nail Polish ($12+) in the shades Lavender Syrup, What Do You Pink?, High Tea Hibiscus, Not Milky White, Here For The Payday, Bored Meeting, Butterscotch Hop, Menchie the Cat, One-Coat Black, and Lite Link.

04 of 18

Jelly-Studded Pink Glitter Nails

Jelly Studded Pink Glitter Nails

@gelpolish_bar

Studded manicures and shimmering pink nail art are trending right now, so this glittery pink jelly nail look is a great birthday manicure idea. To DIY the look, you'll need a plain bubblegum pink polish (like OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, $13, in the shade Emflowered), a glittery pink polish (like Cirque Colors Nail Polish, $15, in the shade Jetsetter), and nail gems. The Umillars Colorful Nail Art Rhinestones Kit ($10) will ensure you have enough gems for this mani and all future nail looks.

05 of 18

Heart Studded French Tips

Heart Studded French Tips

@disseynails

Love the idea of a multicolored French mani but want to make it even more special for your birthday? Copy this pretty heart-studded mani by nail artist Dayanna Sapiens. To create it, she used Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($19) in the shades Granite Purple, Barbara Pink, Kelly Green, Cornflower Blue, Corallium, and Rose BB Cream, with heart-shaped nail art gems on top.

06 of 18

Barbie Sparkle

Barbie Sparkle

@brushedbyb_

Here's another studded mani fit for a birthday queen. With multicolor pink French tips, metallic gold stars, and crystal rhinestones, it's playful and glam all at once.

07 of 18

Wavy Baby

Wavy Baby

@disseynails

This bright wavy nail art look reminds us of the Never Fully Dressed Reeva Vienna Dress (AKA another iconic silhouette and print guaranteed to earn you endless compliments on your birthday).

08 of 18

Colorful Wave Nails

Colorful Wave Nails

@brushedbyb_

This groovy framed mani is the perfect pick if you dig a colorful wavy design but also love negative space. To create the look, nail artist Brittney Ellen used a fine-lining nail art brush and a variety of Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11), including the shades Catching FirefliesBikini BottomsSkip ItCandy GirlDonnaLove-a-Lot BearBlue MoonMamey, and Friend Bear.

09 of 18

Mix-n-Match Birthday Nails

Mix-n-Match Birthday Nails

@overglowedit

This colorful nail art idea works as well for spring and summer as it does for any birthday.

10 of 18

Two-Toned Sherbert French Tips

Two-Tone Sherbert French Tips

@brushedbyb_

Two-tone nail art is huge, so this multicolor pastel French mani is a fun option for birthday nails. To bring it to life, use Lights Lacquer Nail Polish in shades Order Up!Easy as Pie‘52 ChevyJuke Box BabyFrenchy, and Banana Split. (Psst: This could also be an Easter nail art idea.)

11 of 18

Pink and Green Mix-n-Match Nails

Pink and Green Mix-n-Match Nails

@overglowedit

Checker, flame, and wave nail art remain popular on social media, so if you're craving a spicier nail look for your birthday, give this pink and green mix-n-match mani a go.

12 of 18

Sparkle Heart Emoji Mani

Sparkle Heart Emoji Mani

@brushedbyb_

If you love the sparkle pink heart emoji, bring it to life with this birthday nail art idea inspired by it. To create it yourself, use essie Nail Polish (410) in shades All Fun & Games and Crave the Chaos, along with Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in the shade Adaline.

13 of 18

Disco Glitter Tips

Disco Glitter Tips

@imarninails

Prefer less color on your nails? Go with a disco-inspired French dip.

14 of 18

Confetti Sparkle

Confetti Sparkle

@brushedbyb_

For a more cartoonish take on sparkles, try this look using Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Lettie, Coney Island, Tightrope, That’s the Ticket, We Go Together, and Adaline.

15 of 18

Silver Star Nails

Silver Star Nails

@overglowedit

Show off your birthday star status with this studded metallic nail art idea. Graves used Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($19) in shades Oat, Desaturated Pink (which often sells out), Chartreuse, Kawaii Blue, and Archive Beige to create the look.

16 of 18

Shimmer Splatter

Shimmer Splatte

@brushedbyb_

With Barbie pink pops of color and bright white painted sparkle, this is one nail look you can't go wrong with on your birthday.

17 of 18

Holographic Shimmer

Holographic Shimmer

@brushedbyb_

Opt for a glossy nude base with holographic sparkle stars for a minimalist take on birthday nails.

18 of 18

Gold Chrome Nails

Gold Chrome Nails

@gelpolish_bar

Remember: Some colors are bold enough to be the perfect birthday nail look on their own. Case in point? This chrome gold mani.

