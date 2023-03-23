18 Birthday Manicure Ideas That Call For a Celebration

So, your birthday's coming up. By now, you've likely planned out your outfit, accessories, and where to spend your day. But what about your nails? While you could rock any old favorite manicure and call it a day, we're here to remind you that your birthday is special and, thus, your manicure should be, too. To help ensure your nails look like a party on your hands, we rounded up over a dozen bold nail art ideas fit for birthday celebrations. Ahead, find your perfect birthday manicure.
Retrofête Shimmer
You know the iconic Retrofête Robe Dress that's been making the rounds on Instagram for years? Well, this is the mani version of that. Melanie Graves (AKA @overglowedit) used the Holo Taco Pastel Rainbow Bundle ($91) to create it.
Vivid French Tips
Why choose one color for your French manicure when you can go with five? Make it even more birthday appropriate with matching stars on each nail.
Birth Year Nails
Looking for a more obvious birthday manicure idea? Nail artist Anna Bahn created this nail art using Holo Taco Nail Polish ($12+) in the shades Lavender Syrup, What Do You Pink?, High Tea Hibiscus, Not Milky White, Here For The Payday, Bored Meeting, Butterscotch Hop, Menchie the Cat, One-Coat Black, and Lite Link.
Jelly-Studded Pink Glitter Nails
Studded manicures and shimmering pink nail art are trending right now, so this glittery pink jelly nail look is a great birthday manicure idea. To DIY the look, you'll need a plain bubblegum pink polish (like OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, $13, in the shade Emflowered), a glittery pink polish (like Cirque Colors Nail Polish, $15, in the shade Jetsetter), and nail gems. The Umillars Colorful Nail Art Rhinestones Kit ($10) will ensure you have enough gems for this mani and all future nail looks.
Heart Studded French Tips
Love the idea of a multicolored French mani but want to make it even more special for your birthday? Copy this pretty heart-studded mani by nail artist Dayanna Sapiens. To create it, she used Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($19) in the shades Granite Purple, Barbara Pink, Kelly Green, Cornflower Blue, Corallium, and Rose BB Cream, with heart-shaped nail art gems on top.
Barbie Sparkle
Here's another studded mani fit for a birthday queen. With multicolor pink French tips, metallic gold stars, and crystal rhinestones, it's playful and glam all at once.
Wavy Baby
This bright wavy nail art look reminds us of the Never Fully Dressed Reeva Vienna Dress (AKA another iconic silhouette and print guaranteed to earn you endless compliments on your birthday).
Colorful Wave Nails
This groovy framed mani is the perfect pick if you dig a colorful wavy design but also love negative space. To create the look, nail artist Brittney Ellen used a fine-lining nail art brush and a variety of Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11), including the shades Catching Fireflies, Bikini Bottoms, Skip It, Candy Girl, Donna, Love-a-Lot Bear, Blue Moon, Mamey, and Friend Bear.
Mix-n-Match Birthday Nails
This colorful nail art idea works as well for spring and summer as it does for any birthday.
Two-Toned Sherbert French Tips
Two-tone nail art is huge, so this multicolor pastel French mani is a fun option for birthday nails. To bring it to life, use Lights Lacquer Nail Polish in shades Order Up!, Easy as Pie, ‘52 Chevy, Juke Box Baby, Frenchy, and Banana Split. (Psst: This could also be an Easter nail art idea.)
Pink and Green Mix-n-Match Nails
Checker, flame, and wave nail art remain popular on social media, so if you're craving a spicier nail look for your birthday, give this pink and green mix-n-match mani a go.
Sparkle Heart Emoji Mani
If you love the sparkle pink heart emoji, bring it to life with this birthday nail art idea inspired by it. To create it yourself, use essie Nail Polish (410) in shades All Fun & Games and Crave the Chaos, along with Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in the shade Adaline.
Disco Glitter Tips
Prefer less color on your nails? Go with a disco-inspired French dip.
Confetti Sparkle
For a more cartoonish take on sparkles, try this look using Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Lettie, Coney Island, Tightrope, That’s the Ticket, We Go Together, and Adaline.
Silver Star Nails
Show off your birthday star status with this studded metallic nail art idea. Graves used Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($19) in shades Oat, Desaturated Pink (which often sells out), Chartreuse, Kawaii Blue, and Archive Beige to create the look.
Shimmer Splatter
With Barbie pink pops of color and bright white painted sparkle, this is one nail look you can't go wrong with on your birthday.
Holographic Shimmer
Opt for a glossy nude base with holographic sparkle stars for a minimalist take on birthday nails.
Gold Chrome Nails
Remember: Some colors are bold enough to be the perfect birthday nail look on their own. Case in point? This chrome gold mani.