18 Birthday Manicure Ideas That Call For a Celebration

So, your birthday's coming up. By now, you've likely planned out your outfit, accessories, and where to spend your day. But what about your nails? While you could rock any old favorite manicure and call it a day, we're here to remind you that your birthday is special and, thus, your manicure should be, too. To help ensure your nails look like a party on your hands, we rounded up over a dozen bold nail art ideas fit for birthday celebrations. Ahead, find your perfect birthday manicure.