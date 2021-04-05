If you have combination or oily skin, I highly recommend Bioré’s Instant Warming Clay Charcoal Mask. It sucks the gunk out of pores without knocking off the balance of your skin barrier.

Maskne. It is a real and annoying product of COVID-19, though it's a pretty minor side effect of wearing a protective covering on our faces to keep us safe from the virus. With pimples cropping up left and right—literally and figuratively—finding products that help remedy my breakouts without overdrying is a challenge I welcome. Truthfully, I get to try a lot of different products and like to stick to tried-and-true options I know work for my skin. However, masks are a category where I give myself room to experiment.

Bioré is a brand I used in my teens—especially the blackhead nose strips—but I gave up in adulthood. However, the brand's Charcoal Instant Warming Clay Mask comes highly recommended due to its ability to unclog pores with a soothing warming sensation upon application.

Bioré Instant Warming Clay Charcoal Face Mask Best for: Acne-prone and oily skin types Uses: Drawing oil from the skin Potential Allergens: Fragrance Active Ingredients: Charcoal Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $8 About the Brand: Founded in Tokyo, Japan, skincare brand Bioré made its debut in the United States in 1997 and has been a drugstore staple ever since.

My Skin: Combination and sensitive

Having sensitive skin is frustrating because it limits what I can use and how often I can try new products, which I can see as a potentially good thing now that I’m typing this out. But as someone who loves testing new products, this revelation is a bummer. My skin routine has gotten very simple over the last year. I use a cream cleanser, micellar water (to remove makeup), vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol (at night), face oil, chemical exfoliator (once a week), and a clay mask (twice a month). Before narrowing down my routine to only these items, I tried new things daily, and my skin hated me for it.

The Packaging: Individually wrapped

I know that individually wrapped items can seem wasteful, but this is one of the things I love about this mask. The silver packet was easy to open, and best of all, the packaging and the packs are recyclable. Like many companies in the beauty industry, Bioré is committed to waste reduction and making it easy for us to recycle empties locally. We love to see it.

Ingredients: Natural yet effective

Like hyaluronic acid, charcoal is a buzzword printed on the label of every beauty item you could imagine, from toothpaste to, you guessed it, face masks. Charcoal is now a mainstay in many products, especially skincare because it is touted as an ingredient that can remove excess oil from the skin. While charcoal is proven to help remove toxins from the body, no research demonstrates the beloved ingredient does anything for the skin. However, charcoal is often formulated with clay in the skincare world, making the products ideal for sucking up excess oil and gunk from the skin.

The Feel: Hydrating with a warm sensation

After washing my face, I applied the greyish-black mask to my wet skin, and I felt an immediate warming sensation. It was amazing. I knew that the product packaging said “warming,” but I wasn’t expecting what I felt.

It was like I’d placed a warm, steamy towel on my face.

Shortly after I applied the mask, the warming sensation slowly disappeared, and it was time to rinse.

The Results: The appearance of smaller pores without any irritation

The one thing I look for post-mask is if the whiteheads in my nose have come to the surface or rinsed away.

After rinsing the mask off, I noticed that some of the pesky whiteheads on the left side of my nose were gone.

That, for me, is a win. The larger pimples under my chin—likely due to my mask—were, of course, still there, but I think with cumulative usage, this mask could keep some of my skin issues at bay. I don’t believe in miracle zit-zapping treatments, well, at least when it comes strictly to in-store skin remedies, so I always go into using anything new with a realistic expectation.

The Value: So worth it

This product retails between $6 and $9. As I’ve gotten older, I have steered away from drugstore products because of my negative experiences with them in my mid-twenties as I was trying to treat my onset of adult acne. Anything I tried would dry my skin out and make matters worse, but I am happy to report that Bioré’s warming mask is on my list of drugstore dos. I love to see how staple drugstore brands are evolving and formulating products accessible to all that work. We need more of that because, as I always say, caring for your skin shouldn’t just be for those who can afford prestigious products or treatments.

