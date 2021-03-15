If you’re looking for an affordable yet powerful face wash, then Bioré’s Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser is worth a try.

We put Bioré’s Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Bioré is one of those brands that evoke nostalgia for me. I can vividly recall using the brand’s signature pore strips throughout middle school and high school. In the years since then, the brand has expanded its skincare offerings significantly–rolling out toners, face masks, scrubs, makeup removers, and cleansers.

With Bioré being such a mainstay in my skincare routine during adolescence, I was excited when I was asked to revisit the line and try their Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser. I’m always game to try a new cleanser and this one promises to draw all of the gunk out of your pores. Did it deliver? Find out ahead.

Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser Best for: Oily skin Uses: Cleansing Active Ingredients: Charcoal Byrdie Clean?: No, it contains sodium laureth sulfate and methylisothiazolinone. Price: $6 About the Brand: Known for its pore strips, Bioré creates a wide assortment of products that address your top skincare concerns.

About My Skin: Constantly dry with occasional breakouts

If you looked up the definition of dry skin, you’d see my face pictured there as an example. My skin is constantly parched, especially during the winter. In addition to dryness, I’ve also been experiencing more breakouts than usual as of late. While the Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser was made with oily skin in mind, I felt confident that this cleanser could give my skin the deep cleanse it has been needing.

The Feel: Smooth, jelly-like feel

The cleanser dispenses as a smooth, charcoal-colored gel. When it comes into contact with water, the texture transforms into a white foam.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Ingredients: A formula that will reinvigorate your skin

In this formula, charcoal is the star ingredient. Charcoal has been praised for its ability to treat acne and draw out pore-clogging material like dirt, oil, and bacteria.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

You’ll also find menthol in this cleanser, which delivers a refreshing tingle when you lather it on your face. It’s also worth noting that this product does contain sodium laureth sulfate (SLES)—which is deemed a gentler sulfate—to help remove dirt and oil. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to patch test this first to see how your skin responds to these ingredients.

The Results: Pretty powerful

For me, the perfect cleanser is one that gets rid of all the dirt but still leaves my skin feeling hydrated. This one certainly gets rid of all the dirt, oil, and bacteria. After rinsing off the cleanser, my skin felt deeply cleansed. But because I have naturally dry skin, the powerful cleansing agents in this product did leave my skin feeling a bit dry. While it says it is suitable for daily use, I wouldn’t opt to use it that often for this reason.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Value: A total steal

If you’re looking for a cleanser that won’t break the bank, then you’ve met your match with the Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser. It rings in at around $6. For that price, you get 6.77 ounces of product. And since you only need a little bit of product each time you cleanse, I’d say you get more than your money’s worth.

For me, the perfect cleanser is one that gets rid of all the dirt but still leaves my skin feeling hydrated. This one certainly gets rid of all the dirt, oil, and bacteria.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Similar Products: You have options

Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser ($30): This warming gel cleanser contains activated charcoal and vitamin C, which help to reduce the appearance of pores, remove excess oil, unclog dirty skin, and brighten the complexion.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Charcoal Exfoliating Gel Cleanser ($52): Formulated with a potent blend of skin-purifying ingredients, the Eminence Organic Skin Care Charcoal Exfoliating Gel Cleanser washes away impurities, removes excess oil, and minimizes the appearance of pores.