Affordable
Refreshed my skin
Cleared away dirt and oil
Offers a deep cleanse
Makes dry skin feel more dry
Not suitable for daily use on dry skin
If you’re looking for an affordable yet powerful face wash, then Bioré’s Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser is worth a try.
Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
We put Bioré’s Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
Bioré is one of those brands that evoke nostalgia for me. I can vividly recall using the brand’s signature pore strips throughout middle school and high school. In the years since then, the brand has expanded its skincare offerings significantly–rolling out toners, face masks, scrubs, makeup removers, and cleansers.
With Bioré being such a mainstay in my skincare routine during adolescence, I was excited when I was asked to revisit the line and try their Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser. I’m always game to try a new cleanser and this one promises to draw all of the gunk out of your pores. Did it deliver? Find out ahead.
Best for: Oily skin
Uses: Cleansing
Active Ingredients: Charcoal
Byrdie Clean?: No, it contains sodium laureth sulfate and methylisothiazolinone.
Price: $6
About the Brand: Known for its pore strips, Bioré creates a wide assortment of products that address your top skincare concerns.
About My Skin: Constantly dry with occasional breakouts
If you looked up the definition of dry skin, you’d see my face pictured there as an example. My skin is constantly parched, especially during the winter. In addition to dryness, I’ve also been experiencing more breakouts than usual as of late. While the Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser was made with oily skin in mind, I felt confident that this cleanser could give my skin the deep cleanse it has been needing.
The Feel: Smooth, jelly-like feel
The cleanser dispenses as a smooth, charcoal-colored gel. When it comes into contact with water, the texture transforms into a white foam.
Ingredients: A formula that will reinvigorate your skin
In this formula, charcoal is the star ingredient. Charcoal has been praised for its ability to treat acne and draw out pore-clogging material like dirt, oil, and bacteria.
You’ll also find menthol in this cleanser, which delivers a refreshing tingle when you lather it on your face. It’s also worth noting that this product does contain sodium laureth sulfate (SLES)—which is deemed a gentler sulfate—to help remove dirt and oil. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to patch test this first to see how your skin responds to these ingredients.
The Results: Pretty powerful
For me, the perfect cleanser is one that gets rid of all the dirt but still leaves my skin feeling hydrated. This one certainly gets rid of all the dirt, oil, and bacteria. After rinsing off the cleanser, my skin felt deeply cleansed. But because I have naturally dry skin, the powerful cleansing agents in this product did leave my skin feeling a bit dry. While it says it is suitable for daily use, I wouldn’t opt to use it that often for this reason.
The Value: A total steal
If you’re looking for a cleanser that won’t break the bank, then you’ve met your match with the Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser. It rings in at around $6. For that price, you get 6.77 ounces of product. And since you only need a little bit of product each time you cleanse, I’d say you get more than your money’s worth.
For me, the perfect cleanser is one that gets rid of all the dirt but still leaves my skin feeling hydrated. This one certainly gets rid of all the dirt, oil, and bacteria.
Similar Products: You have options
Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser ($30): This warming gel cleanser contains activated charcoal and vitamin C, which help to reduce the appearance of pores, remove excess oil, unclog dirty skin, and brighten the complexion.
Eminence Organic Skin Care Charcoal Exfoliating Gel Cleanser ($52): Formulated with a potent blend of skin-purifying ingredients, the Eminence Organic Skin Care Charcoal Exfoliating Gel Cleanser washes away impurities, removes excess oil, and minimizes the appearance of pores.
Bioré’s Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser won't become my new go-to cleanser, but I did enjoy how refreshed and reinvigorated my skin felt after using it. When my skin requires a quick deep cleanse and reset, I see myself reaching for this.
Specs
- Product Name Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
- Product Brand Bioré
- Price $6
- Weight 6.77 oz.
- Ingredients water, glycerin, sodium laureth sulfate, cocamidopropyl betaine, sorbitol, laureth-‐4 carboxylic acid, ethylhexylglycerin, acrylates/c10-‐30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, methylparaben, fragrance, sodium hydroxide, menthol, polyquaternium-‐39, disodium edta, propylparaben, charcoal powder, mannitol, cellulose, iron oxides, caprylic/capric triglyceride, methylisothiazolinone, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose