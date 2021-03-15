Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water effortlessly removes any ounce of dirt or makeup from your face. It deserves a spot in everyone’s skincare routine.

We put Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Throughout the pandemic, my love for makeup has deepened. Throwing on a bit of makeup has served as a fun pastime while I’ve been home and helped me maintain some sense of normalcy amidst this year that has been anything but normal. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the sense of dread I feel when it’s time to take my makeup off. Making sure every stitch of foundation, eyeshadow, and lipstick comes off can be a bit time-consuming. But the one product that has always made removing my makeup easier is micellar water.

I’ve always kept a bottle of micellar on my bathroom counter since high school, so clearly I’m a true stan of this French skincare staple. It can be used as a makeup remover, cleanser, or toner. What more could you want from a product? Needless to say, I was excited when I was asked to try the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water. Makeup artists, beauty founders, and celebrities swear by it, so I put it to the test to see if it lived up to the hype. Ahead, I’m breaking down everything you need to know about this product and how it performed on my skin.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Best for: Sensitive, normal, and combination skin Uses: Cleansing the skin, removing makeup, and toning Active Ingredients: Micelles, pharmaceutical-grade water Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $15 About the Brand: Bioderma is a French-owned pharmaceutical company that formulates products for all skin types.

About My Skin: Perpetually dry

If you asked me to name my top skincare dilemma, it’d be dryness. My skin has always been dry and it only increases during the winter months. Aside from that, I don’t have many other qualms about my skin.

Because my skin is chronically dry, I need to keep my skincare routine stacked with products that are going to pack moisture into my skin. In the past, my skin has felt stripped after using certain wipes or cleansers to remove my makeup. But, the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water was designed to cleanse while still respecting the skin’s natural balance so I felt confident that it wouldn’t dehydrate my skin upon use.

The Feel: Like water but better

As its name suggests, this feels just like water. But, the lightweight skin tonic feels way more hydrating on the skin than regular tap water. When the micellar water hit my skin, my entire face felt instantly cooled and refreshed.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Ingredients: A high-performing formula

Micellar water gets its name because it contains “micelles,” which are small particles that have the ability to trap impurities like dirt and makeup while maintaining your skin’s natural protective film. This particular micellar water is also formulated with highly purified pharmaceutical-grade water to help your skin keep its healthy glow.

The Results: Effortless cleansing

To put this to the ultimate test, I used the micellar water to remove my makeup. I had on nearly a full face of makeup—foundation, concealer, brow powder, and lipstick. I soaked a reusable cotton round with the product and began gently wiping my face.

When the makeup came into contact with the micellar water, it began melting away effortlessly.

Usually, I have to scrub and tug to get my brows and lipstick off and even those areas wiped off without hassle. Once every bit of makeup was off my face, I touched my skin and was impressed with how hydrated and soft my skin felt. My skin was clean, but not stripped after using this micellar water which is the ideal post-cleansing situation.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Value: Worth the price

Now I understand why people can’t stop raving about this micellar water. The results are worth every penny. I received the 16.7-ounce bottle, which rings in at about $15. There is so much product in this bottle, so I know this will last a while. The brand also offers an 8.33-ounce bottle for about $10. No matter which size you snag, it’s a super affordable investment that your skin will thank you for.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Similar Products: You have options

Absolute New York All-in-1 Cleansing Water ($9): Like the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, the Absolute New York All-in-1 Cleansing Water will remove your makeup and cleanse your skin. It is also infused with Rosa Centifolia Extract to help soothe your skin, tighten pores, and reduce redness.

Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water ($70): If you feel like splurging, you may want to consider the Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water. It is made with Icelandic water, cleansing micelles, and four hydrating agents that help keep your skin clean and refreshed.