At this price, I can’t think of a reason not to try the Billie Razor Starter Kit for yourself. After giving it a go, I can say that it truly lives up to the hype and delivers an incredibly smooth shave.

I began developing body hair around fourth or fifth grade and after receiving a crash course in shaving from my mom, it’s been a weekly part of my grooming routine ever since. Over the past few months, I’ve been trying to elevate my shaving experience by testing and trying different razors and shaving creams. In the past, I’ve never put much thought into my razors and typically reached for a disposable drugstore one to quickly get rid of my body hair. But after growing frustrated with the bleeding knicks and cuts they caused, I knew I needed to make a change.

That’s why I was ecstatic to get my hands on the Billie Starter Kit. Billie is a woman-founded shave and body care brand, and its signature razor has garnered immense praise from beauty editors and users alike. With so many rave reviews, I excitedly put the Billie razor to the test on my legs. And to put it simply: I was not disappointed. From its design to its ease of use, this razor made the mundane task of shaving a more pleasurable experience.

Keep reading for my honest review.

Billie Razor Starter Kit Uses: Shaving Price: $9 Best Features: Five super sharp razor blades, charcoal shave soap surrounds the blades, and it features an ergonomic handle with a matte rubber back About the Brand: Billie is a woman-founded shave and body care brand known for its Razor Starter Kit.

About My Skin: Often dry and prone to ingrown hairs

My skin isn’t sensitive to metals so I’ve never had to worry about having an adverse reaction to razor blades. As far as my leg hair, it’s thicker in some areas and thinner in others. However, it grows incredibly quickly so I find myself shaving at least once a week. I also deal with ingrown hairs and dry skin, so I was looking forward to using the Billie razor on my skin since it claims to be gentle and comforting on the skin.

Design: Fun and functional

The Billie razor scores major points with me for its design features. It is available in four chic colors: periwinkle, blush, cool blue, coral, and dreampop. I opted for dreampop, a fun lavender and pink shade. It boasts an ergonomic handle with a matte rubber back so it never slips out of your hand in the shower. I’m clumsy, so this is a major plus in my eyes.

Using the Billie razor has been a seamless experience that almost makes shaving feel luxurious.

But, of course, the main star of the Billie razor is its blades. When I picked up the razor, I immediately noticed that it had five super sharp blades—which are nickel-free and rust-free. And to help you have the comfiest shave, the blades are surrounded by a 360-degree cushion of charcoal shave soap that activates with water. For me, the only downside to this is that the blade does get a little gooey while using. The only other qualm I have about the blade and the handle is that it doesn’t pivot as much as I would like.

How to Use: A quick and easy shave

While I was in the shower, I lathered my legs in Billie’s Shave Cream ($8) for extra hydration while shaving. I then carefully ran the razor down my legs, working in long, steady strokes. I’m always especially careful while shaving around my knees and ankles as those tend to be the areas where I frequently cut myself. Per Byrdie’s leg shaving guide, I made sure to rinse the blades often while in the shower to get the most even and clean shave. As I was using it, I was amazed by how smoothly the Billie razor glided over my skin and how efficiently it nixed every inch of hair on my legs. One swipe was all I needed to remove the hair in a specific area, which is quite contrary to other razors I’ve used.

The Results: Super smooth skin

With other razors, I’ve never been fully satisfied with my post-shave results. I would either be left with cuts or have to go back over the prickly patches of hair that the razor didn’t get the first time around. Using the Billie razor has been a seamless experience that almost makes shaving feel luxurious. After running the razor over my legs, I was left with such a clean shave–no cuts or razor burn in sight. My legs feel so much smoother and softer than they usually do after a shave with my less-than-stellar disposable razors. And because I was able to obtain such a close shave, my hair is growing back at a slower rate. What more could I want from a razor?

Subscription: A worthwhile monthly purchase

Your entry point to a Billie subscription begins with the Billie Starter Kit. The introductory kit includes the handles, two blades, and the brand’s signature magnetic holder. After selecting your razor color, you’ll be able to choose how often you’d like to receive a shipment of four razor blade replacements—which also ring in at $9. The razor blade replacements can be delivered to your door once a month, every two months, or every three months.

The Value: You get more than your money’s worth

The Billie Starter Kit rings in at $9 and comes with free shipping. And considering everything you get in the kit, I wholeheartedly believe you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. My one complaint: I wish the kit came with shaving cream—even if it was just a trial size—instead of having to purchase it separately. But overall, after experiencing such a pleasant shave with the Billie razor, I can say that it’s worth paying $9. Other shaving kits ring in at a higher price point—with Joy + Glee coming in at $10 and Flamingo’s least expensive kit ringing in at $16.

