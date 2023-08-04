Billie Eilish Just Entered a New Hair Color Era

One thing about Billie Eilish, she's going to change up her hair. Even when she keeps the color the same, she is frequently switching up the cut, style, and silhouette of her mane just as any free-spirited Sagittarius would do. She’s had bobs, bangs, long hair, and short; blonde hair, black, two-toned, lime green, icy pastel, and lavender. Seriously, there is nothing this pop starlet won’t do.



On August 3, Eilish debuted yet another new color when she closed out Lollapalooza’s first night in Chicago alongside stars like Carly Rae Jepsen, Karol G, Diplo, and New Jeans. The hair color in question was a return to Eilish’s two-toned roots—literally—but with a twist perfect for The Windy City.



Similar to when she had her roots dyed lime green and the rest of her hair jet black for her "Bad Guy" era, this new look consisted of her roots colored bright red—a stark contrast to the rest of her hair, that was pitch black. What made this so perfect for Chi-town was that the red is the exact shade worn by the Chicago Bulls basketball team, so her hair matched the red and black jersey she wore during her performance.



Eilish also styled the new ‘do in a way that matched her “sporty spice” outfit—bangs that fell just on her eyebrows and two face-framing strands sticking out from two stylishly-messy space buns on the top of her head.



Her look was finished off with stacks of silver chains, skinny red-tinted sunglasses, a long-sleeve black shirt with bone graphics layered under her jersey, some big-baggy basketball shorts, black tube socks, and Nike sneakers—it's all very OG Billie.



She went light on the glam as her performance consisted of makeup-melting fire features, lots of jumping around, and her new ‘do swinging across her face tirelessly. However, it did seem as though there was a touch of eyeliner and a dab of sheer gloss to tie everything together.



Getty Images

The new shade was quite the change to the last look we saw her in on the red (or actually pink) carpet for the Barbie premiere, where her hair was dark black from roots to tip with the same brow-skimming bangs. However, we know Eillish typically changes up her hair to signify a new era, so perhaps this switch up—paired with her caption for the reveal, "Remember Me?"—means an album is on the way. We can only hope.