20 Billie Eilish Outfits That Solidified Her As a Fashion Trendsetter

Billie Eilish is not your average teen sensation. She has quickly blossomed into a global superstar with a diverse fanbase. When her single "Bad Guy" snagged the number-one spot on the Billboard charts, it only underscored the reach of her artistry. Aside from capturing our attention with her songs, Eilish's fashion choices have landed on our radar too. Whether she's walking red carpets or performing on-stage, the singer has been known to wear eccentric and legendary ensembles. Ahead, we're taking a deep dive into 20 of Billie Eilish's outfits, from neon to oversized luxury jacket looks.

Floor-Draping Jeans

Billie Eilish

Eilish made us fall in love with floor-draping ripped jeans. The musician breathed new life into the '90s trend and decided to pair it with high-top Dior sneakers. This outfit is the perfect blend of rockstar and street style.

Monochrome Neon

Billie Eilish

Eilish is the queen of monochrome. Arguably, she's the queen of neon as well. Here, she pairs an oversized hoodie with prodigious moon boots and multi-pocket pants. What’s not to love?

Cartoons and Gucci

Billie Eilish

Eilish looks like comfy and cool as she fashionably hides under her Gucci scarf. She completed the look with cartoon-print jeans.

Full-On Khaki

Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

There's no denying that Eilish loves to be decked out in her favorite luxury brands. At the 2020 Brit Awards, she wore a luxurious khaki 'fit from London's very own Burberry.

Day Glow

Getty Images / Steve Granitz

Eilish delivered a memorable street-style moment at the 2020 Spotify New Artist Party. Decked out in head-to-toe neon, this eye-catching look exudes a comfortable coolness.

'70s Neutrals

Billie Eilish

You can never go wrong with a neutral-toned outfit, as Eilish proves here. This two-piece earthy set pairs perfectly with '70s-style sunglasses and chunky trainers.

Playful Color

Billie Eilish

Eilish knows how to play with color. While on tour, she threw together an outfit featuring a striped top, baggy jeans, and unique accessories. Her youthful look spreads playful energy.

Veil Chic

Getty Images

We never knew that a veiled hat could look so good. When Eilish walked the American Music Awards red carpet in this Burberry number, she immediately stole the show with this look.

Cartoon Collage

Billie Eilish

This outfit encompasses the different sides of Eilish. Though it has a laid-back vibe, it also sends a message. The jacket features an anime character who's a villain, and her jean shorts depict Courage The Cowardly Dog. Wearing both items together sends the message that she is shy but shouldn't be messed with— because as her hit song says, she can be a “Bad Guy."

Head-to-Toe Burberry

Billie Eilish

It seems Burberry is one of Eilish's favorite brands. This time, she wears a printed headpiece to match her jacket.

Pattern Play

Billie Eilish

A mixed patterned look is always a pleasant surprise. Here, Eilish proves that tie-dye and floral prints can look good together.

Slime Green

Billie Eilish

Eilish makes neon look incredibly chic. With this ensemble, she wore her oversized jacket with crowd-favorite Balenciaga sneakers.

Universal Orange

Billie Eilish

Sunset orange is a universally complementary color on everyone. Eilish's warm-toned monochromatic look is one of our all-time favorites.

Nostalgic '90s

Billie Eilish

Eilish brought us back to the '90s with her head-to-toe Powerpuff Girls outfit and space buns hairdo. This outfit was nostalgic and brought some femininity to street style.

Color-Blocking

Billie Eilish

The most noticeable thing about this outfit is the furry, statement pants. However, the best thing about this outfit is how great Eilish is at color-blocking. She had a full color-block moment here, and we support it.

Earthtones

Billie Eilish

Brown tones feel warm and inviting, and this outfit is just that. The adorable matching Louis Vuitton teddy only adds to that vibe.

Soft Sky-Blue

Billie Eilish

Eilish sporting this soft, sky-blue tracksuit confirms that she can pull off any color. Although the full Givenchy tracksuit exudes softness, the singer pairs it with cool medal chain necklaces to give it an edge.

Queen of Dragons

Billie Eilish

Eilish does an excellent job of telling the world who she is without saying a word. Her wardrobe choices always tell a story, and this cool dragon t-shirt (symbolizing strength, knowledge, and wisdom) is no different.

Suede Street Style

Billie Eilish

This look was during Eilish's early years on tour in 2018. Even when she's working, she always dresses uniquely cool. Here, she wears a pair of classic suede Jordan 12s with a matching hoodie.

Golden Girl

Billie Eilish

This photo is from before Eilish became the raving sensation that she is today. She always styles herself in clever and unique ways—this time with a '90s vibe.