Billie Eilish Is Bottling Her "Favorite Smell in the World" for Her Debut Fragrance Launch

Billie Eilish fans have a lot to be thankful for this year. During a time when most artists feel farther away from us than ever—without the steady stream of concerts and music festivals—Eilish has provided her fandom with plenty to tide them over until her next tour. First, her highly anticipated Apple TV documentary premiered in January, giving viewers an inside look at her skyrocket to fame. Then, in July, she released her second album, Happier Than Ever, which received rave reviews and continues to top the charts. And now, she's letting her fans get even closer with the launch of her debut fragrance, "Eilish."

Starting in November, Eilish's "favorite smell in the world" will officially be available for purchase, the singer announced on Instagram today. "Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life," she wrote alongside a sultry image of her posing with her new perfume. "This has been one of the most exciting things I've ever done. I can't wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!"

Described as a "captivating amber gourmand," the fragrance features opening notes of sugared petals, juicy mandarin, and red berries, followed by hints of soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla. Base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek woods round out the warm, cozy scent, which Eilish says is designed to feel welcoming. "I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace, like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you," she shares. "It's a scent that I've been chasing for years and years and years."

A fragrance was the natural next step for Eilish, who was fascinated with perfume bottles as a kid and has taken to collecting them during her various world tour stops. And just like her songs, music videos, and concerts, the singer was deeply involved in every aspect of creating the fragrance, from the scent itself to the bottle it's housed in. The gilded bottle, which resembles a bronze bust, is inspired by Eilish's favorite body parts—the chest, neck, and collarbone.

"Billie Eilish is a singular talent and the voice of a generation," says Lori Singer, the President of global beauty company Parlux, who will be manufacturing the perfume. "She has a vision in everything she does that is unique, disruptive, and authentically hers. Partnering with Billie was natural for Parlux because we can bring a vision to life like no one else, and we were equally excited to be on this journey together."

Eilish, $68, will launch exclusively at BillieEilishFragrances.com in November 2021.

