The 20 Best Billie Eilish Fashion Moments, from Met Gala Glam to Awards Edge

Few stars skyrocket to fame as quickly—and as majorly—as Billie Eilish. The artist got her start in music as a young teen, and over just a few years transitioned from a blue-haired Gen-Z favorite to one of the most powerful (and chameleonic) forces in the industry, all with brother and frequent collaborator Finneas by her side. Now, 21-year-old Eilish has seven Grammys, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar, and she's proven to have a seemingly boundless range of iconic hairstyles and fashion moments along the way. While the signature baggy clothes in which she got her start continue to be a mainstay (especially on tour), the musician also has turned heads with logomania, old Hollywood glamour, and standout Met Gala looks. Ahead, see 20 of our favorite Billie Eilish fashion moments, all of which highlight why she's so influential and have us excited for what she'll serve us in years to come.