The 20 Best Billie Eilish Fashion Moments, from Met Gala Glam to Awards Edge

Few stars skyrocket to fame as quickly—and as majorly—as Billie Eilish. The artist got her start in music as a young teen, and over just a few years transitioned from a blue-haired Gen-Z favorite to one of the most powerful (and chameleonic) forces in the industry, all with brother and frequent collaborator Finneas by her side. Now, 21-year-old Eilish has seven Grammys, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar, and she's proven to have a seemingly boundless range of iconic hairstyles and fashion moments along the way. While the signature baggy clothes in which she got her start continue to be a mainstay (especially on tour), the musician also has turned heads with logomania, old Hollywood glamour, and standout Met Gala looks. Ahead, see 20 of our favorite Billie Eilish fashion moments, all of which highlight why she's so influential and have us excited for what she'll serve us in years to come.
Met Gala (2022)
The 2022 Met Gala celebrating "Gilded Glamour" was only Eilish's second time walking the steps, but she came dressed perfectly on theme in a Gucci corset gown. The cream, mint, and lavender creation was made of upcycled fabric, and the addition of a punk choker modernized the look in a way that felt perfectly on-brand for the star, who stole the show with her dramatic pose.
'Swarm' Premiere (2023)
For the premiere of Prime Video's Swarm, the fan culture thriller series in which she plays cult leader Eva, Eilish went for a casual modern twist on tailoring. She rocked a white button-down, black tie, and pants all in her signature oversized silhouette, pairing it all with Converse for a look that argues the case for suiting as an off-duty look.
LACMA Art + Film Gala (2022)
Lingerie pieces have become one of Eilish's favorite ways to sartorially experiment in recent years, and she turned to Gucci to do just that for the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The logo-covered set comprised a lace trim top and skirt, long robe, and eye mask, plus logo tights, platform heels, and layered jewelry to elevate the loungewear-inspired look for the carpet.
Environmental Media Association Awards Gala (2022)
To accept the Environmental Media Association's Missions in Music Award alongside her mother Maggie Baird, Eilish embraced sustainability by rewearing a green floral silk brocade Gucci pajama set she'd initially worn to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. She kept the look refreshed but simple with lug sole boots, layered necklaces, and a casual hairstyle.
Academy Awards (2022)
On 2022 Oscars night, during which she and Finneas would take home the Best Original Song trophy for "No Time to Die," Eilish sported several all-black looks by Gucci that mixed Hollywood glamour with her signature avant-garde sensibilities. We're partial to this pants set, which has an oversized silhouette that she balanced out with platform shoes.
Grammy Awards (2022)
A dramatic, all-black moment has proven to be a mainstay for Eilish, who arrived at the 2022 Grammys in a stunning caped gown by Rick Owens. The decorative collar detail provided an interesting commentary on tailoring, and sporty sunglasses and round-toe leather boots added to the modern statement.
Coachella (2022)
While Eilish keeps us guessing on the red carpet, her concert outfits are a spot of consistency, as nothing prepares the star to give a performance her all quite like comfortable, loose-fitting separates. She wore this graffiti matching set by independent designer Conrad to headline Coachella in 2022, pairing it with Nike knee pads and sneakers, wrist guards, and tons of rings and necklaces for a look that balanced personality and practicality.
Met Gala (2021)
For her first-ever Met Gala, Eilish stunned in a peachy nude Oscar de la Renta ballgown, which paid tribute to the black dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to the Oscars in 1951. While the glamorous referential moment was newsworthy in itself, even more notable was the fact that the artist convinced the brand to stop using fur for good as a condition of collaborating with her.
MTV Video Music Awards (2021)
Due to the pandemic having delayed 2021's Met Gala, the VMAs that year fell on the night before, so the star kept it simple in a black sweater dress, midi skirt, and boots. Of course, she served major fall fashion inspo in the process, proving that sometimes less is more.
Interscope Records x LACMA Art Exhibit (2022)
For Interscope Records and LACMA's Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibit, Eilish's work served as inspiration for Anna Park's enormous black-and-white piece, and she dressed the part of an effortless muse in a denim vest, baggy jeans, and black long-sleeve shirt by unisex label Très Rasché. This is exactly how you wear a Canadian tuxedo in the 2020s.
'No Time to Die' Premiere (2021)
A Bond movie calls for ultra-cool energy, and that's exactly what Eilish and brother Finneas brought to the London world premiere of No Time to Die, for which they made the award-winning title track. All-black suits were the theme of the night, with Eilish going for a sparkly striped Gucci set with platform heeled sandals, while Finneas opted for a double-breasted Armani look and loafers.
LACMA Art + Film Gala (2021)
Reimagining lingerie once again, Eilish stunned in an all-black look by none other than Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Gala. The dress made a statement with its glittery bottom and sheer, logo-covered top, the latter of which revealed a lace trim bra.
Grammy Awards (2021)
Eilish may not have had a new album up for consideration at the 2021 Grammys, but she and Finneas still took home two awards for her singles "No Time to Die" and "Everything I Wanted." Showing off the power in their collaboration, the sibling duo showed up in matching custom Gucci looks in a pink, black, and silver palette.
Brit Awards (2020)
Eilish loves an unexpected pairing, and she achieved just that with this full Burberry look she wore to the 2020 Brit Awards. While the base was one of her signature oversized shorts sets, she switched up the silhouette with a classic trench coat, plaid socks, hiking sneakers, and a clear bonnet.
Academy Awards (2020)
Naturally, if Eilish was going to wear Chanel, it was going to be in her own way. For the 2020 Oscars, she arrived in this logo-covered tweed suit, which she paired with fingerless lace gloves, sneakers, and plenty of chunky jewelry, in addition to an ultra-long black manicure.
Grammy Awards (2020)
The 2020 Grammys were major for Eilish, as her smash hit debut album—When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?—proved powerful enough to help her win all four of the top categories. Just as powerful? The green and black hair that came to define this era, as the artist's entire custom Gucci outfit that night was in the color scheme, from the oversized matching set to the sneakers, fingerless gloves, and sheer face mask.
Spotify Best New Artist Party (2020)
Again taking inspiration from the musician's iconic lime green roots, this monochromatic Valentino look is as ready for the street as the carpet. Comprising a sweatsuit, puffer coat, sneakers, and sunglasses, it seems like the perfect way to show off a veritable look without sacrificing comfort.
American Music Awards (2019)
For her inaugural appearance at the American Music Awards, Eilish turned to Burberry for an ensemble of countless juxtapositions. While the base was a simple oversized pants set in the London house's signature plaid, the addition of a bedazzled veil and sleeves as well as plaid sneakers created a head-turning moment fit for the red carpet.
Billboard Women in Music (2019)
Always one to redefine what constitutes red carpet glamour, Eilish made a statement in a beige Prada utility jacket and shorts for the 2019 Billboard Women in Music event. Platform sneakers, long slime green nails, and oversized aviator sunglasses made for impeccable streetwear inspo.
Calvin Klein SS19 Show (2018)
Back in 2018, Eilish was relatively unknown compared to her current superstar status, but the then-blue-haired artist had still made enough of a name for herself to attend the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week. The brand dressed her in a full look comprising a jacket with caution tape, a graphic tee, baggy pants, chunky sneakers, and ultra-cool orange shades.