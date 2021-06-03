10 Biker Short Outfits Anyone Can Wear

Biker shorts are one of those trends you may have scoffed at upon their initial revival. But after several seasons on the scene, they've proven their staying power. While the buzzy bottoms are ideal for their intended cycling and other workouts like yoga or pilates, they pack a lot more punch. Biker shorts are a bonafide fashion staple for athleisure-inspired looks, with tons of stylish options filling the new arrivals sections in zesty colors, fun prints, and loads of basic shades like black, brown, and grey. And before you stress about them being a little too short, the latest versions range in length, with most hitting just above the knee or at mid-thigh.

When styling your biker shorts, pairings that give off a put-together vibe are the best—a half-dressed outfit you throw on to grab your morning coffee totally counts. The best combinations are all about balancing proportions and offsetting slim fits. Oversize button-downs and blazers cropped sweatshirts and tees, and soft sweaters, be it a cozy cardigan or adorable matching knit set. You can even wear bikers under a dress as a base to something sheer or with a mini á la '80s-style layering. Ready for some outfit inspiration? Ahead, ten biker shorts outfits we love for summer.

Black Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Give your oversize-blazer and biker-short combo the summer treatment by styling in a pair of heeled espadrilles.

High-Waist Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

This hoodie and biker-short pairing is a thing that of commuter dreams, whether for a weekend road trip or en route to a workout.

Shop The Look Alo

Madewell

Asics

Seamless Rib Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

A roomy white button-down shirt is fail-safe with a pair of seamless biker shorts. To keep cool in the heat, we love the linen version of Misha Nonoo's made-to-order Husband Shirt, which you can customize with your hardware and monogram of choice. Even better, it's offered in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Cotton Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

For loungy moments, you can't go wrong with a cotton pair of biker shorts, comfy socks, and a boxy tee. For summer, we're into a sunset-inspired palette of dusty red, tan, and peach.

Knit Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Biker shorts don't always mean sporty. Try your hand at a feminine vibe by teaming a knitted pair with an airy top and whimsical sandals.

Sculpting Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Call it a stylish safety precaution, but we love the look of black biker short peeking from beneath a flouncy above-the-knee dress—a flawless take on '80s-inspired style with a modern-minimalist bent.

Tie-Dye Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

This slouchy, vintage-inspired sweater hangs effortlessly over tie-dye bikers for a throwback loungewear look we love on the weekends. The perfect finish? A bucket hat, of course.

Shop The Look Heartloom

Everlane

Frame

Gingham Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Quite sure nothing is cuter than this pair of pink gingham biker shorts with a matching cardigan and set for sweet, cozy vibes. If you're going to add jewels, make it a pearl strand.

V-Waist Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

The trendiest silhouette around, this pair of V-waist biker shorts amounts to cozy-cool style. But, for maximum chill, we love them best with a cropped sweatshirt and suede Birkenstocks—the softness of this Monrow is seriously unreal.

Smocked Biker Shorts

Design by Tiana Crispino

Serve looks (and turn heads) in this not-for-the-faint-of-heart 'fit, featuring a smocked pair of biker shorts and feather-trimmed silk blouse. For an easy base, reply on a simple white cami.