If you’re around the average cup size in the U.S.—last we saw in a 2013 study, that means 34DD—then it’s likely you consider supportive bra options as non-negotiable in your wardrobe. But we’re not just talking about one underwire style you wear repeatedly because few others fit as well—we mean variety. After all, bras should be all about choices: you should have access to options for lifting, for going strapless, for coverage, for wearing something lacy or sheer, and—regardless of size—there’s always the choice to forgo a bra altogether.

If you happen to have a larger bust size, the 17 bras below are solid options to begin building a collection that provides support and comfort in a range of ways. For example, T-shirt bras and full-coverage options may be great for everyday needs and creating a smooth silhouette even under ultra-thin, cotton tanks, but perhaps a lacy balconette style is more your speed for a slightly pushed-up look to complement a square neckline. And we’re including wireless options, too, for those who want a secure hold without the chance of metal poking into their ribcage. Ahead, explore all the best bras for larger busts, providing a stylish and confidence-enhancing selection for size DD and well beyond.

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra $65 Shop

This T-shirt bra from ThirdLove is one of the most popular styles on the market, and it also happens to come in an inclusive range of sizes to suit all bra wearers. We love the super smooth appearance this style provides under whatever you wear with it.



Cuup The Scoop $68 Shop

Cuup is masterful at creating supportive silhouettes in lightweight fabrics, like the popular Scoop style. This bra has wider straps, which provide a comfortable lift without digging into your shoulders.



True&Co. True Body Lift V Neck Bra $58 Shop

A pullover, lightweight, wire-free bra that actually lifts? While some have had trouble finding this type of bra for a larger bust, this True&Co. style proves you can have it all.



​​Negative Underwear Sieve Demi Bra $75 Shop

If you're of the less-is-more camp when it comes to cups, this extra sheer style by Negative Underwear will give you that natural look you crave.



Montelle Sugar 'N Spice Muse Bra $44 Shop

Why not wear a bit of everyday lace and shimmer? This Montelle bra for larger busts will provide a little pep in your step, even if no one else knows you're wearing it.



Soma Unbelievable Lift Unlined Perfect Coverage Bra $60 Shop

Soma stocks some of the best options for DD-and-over women and incorporates thoughtful design details—like convertible strap options and power mesh at the sides—to achieve the best fit.



Savage x Fenty Flocked Logo Unlined Bra $45 Shop

We all have Rihanna to thank for her game-changing lingerie brand that caters to all sizes. This pretty purple, unlined style is a current favorite bra for larger busts, as the seams along the cups provide shape without added padding.



Simone Perele Promesse Full Cup Bra $115 Shop

If you prefer a full-cup fit as well as lacy, delicate fabrics, this bra by Simone Perele is just the thing.



Fortnight Meshie Longline Bralette $119 Shop

The secret to this wireless bra's amazing hold might be the longline shape that hugs around the ribcage, or could be the fully adjustable straps that are especially helpful in the case of petite, busty frames. Whatever the case, it's worth finding out for yourself.



Harper Wilde The Base $40 Shop

The X-shaped bridge of this Harper Wilde design is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it means this breathable and supportive bra for larger busts folds and packs up easily, so you'll always be inclined to take it on the road with you.



Cosabella Campania Curvy Bralette $86 Shop

Cosabella's lacy underwear is unbeatable, and its underwire-free bralette, specifically designed for larger busts, doesn't disappoint either.



Wacoal Basic Beauty Full Figure Seamless Underwire Bra $52 Shop

An amazing bra assortment includes a comfortable, barely there style that you return to time and time again. This Wacoal full-coverage style is just that.



Love, Vera Embroidered Floral Unlined Balconette Bra Lemon Verbena $55 Shop

Balconette bras provide a little extra lift without any push-up pads. However, what you'll appreciate most about this style is its playful cup detailing and brightly colored straps—the perfect confidence boosters for under a going-out look, or any outfit you choose.



Honeylove Crossover Bra $69 Shop

If you're hesitant to forgo wires altogether, Honeylove might change your mind with its criss-cross silhouette that provides the kind of hold you might have thought was only possible with a piece of metal.



Elomi Charley Underwire Plunge Bra $69 Shop

The textural combination of diamond mesh and lace on this Elomi bra really pops. Plus, the straps have an optional hook in the back to convert this statement piece to a racerback silhouette.



Cacique Cotton Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra $47 Shop

For fans of super-cozy, cotton T-shirt bras, Cacique's lightly lined design also comes with wide wings around the torso for a smooth, confident fit.



Lively The Comfort Minimizer Bra $35 Shop

Minimizer bras aren't a necessity for everyone, but if that's your preferred fit, Lively's option with double-lined cups and thicker shoulder straps is a great, full-coverage solution for larger busts.

