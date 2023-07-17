Beyoncé Just Wore a Fancy Top Knot With Curly Tendrils to a Black Tie Gala

Although seamless choreography and glitzy outfits may make a world tour seem like all fun and games, there is a ton of work that goes into putting on a stellar performance night after night. We imagine that Beyoncé’s schedule is jam-packed these days with her Renaissance tour, but she still made time to support her husband, Jay-Z, at the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala on July 14. As expected, she looked great—but her updo took her over the edge into “fabulous” territory.

Getty Images

On July 16, Beyoncé posted a series of photos from her evening, which included candid shots with her boo, as well as a photo of Blue Ivy looking all grown up. Just days before, Beyoncé wore a Barbie updo and an orange skirt to visit the Brooklyn Museum, which is currently holding the “Book of HOV” tribute exhibition that honors Jay-Z. For the gala, Beyonce chose a glamorous gown that featured a plunging neckline, a high slit, and silver seashell-inspired detailing at the neckline. She accessorized the look with black platform sandals, bedazzled sunglasses, black opera gloves, diamond earrings, and a diamond tennis bracelet.



To take the glamorous vibes up a notch, Beyoncé wore a slicked-back bun. The top knot sits directly at the top of her head, emphasizing her new crème brûlée blonde that celebrity colorist Rita Hazan created for the star.

Our favorite part of the hairstyle, though? It’s her halo tendrils that frame her face. When creating a typical slicked bun, hairstylists usually gather as much has as they can into the bun and lay baby hairs down to create an ultra-sleek finish. With Beyoncé’s hair, her springy halo tendrils add a relaxed playfulness to the hairstyle, suggesting that black tie-worthy hairstyles don’t always have to be sculptural or *too* perfect. And this sentiment is finding its way into other trending styles: practically every celeb is trying on overgrown and piece-y Medusa bangs for size, and the bedhead-like undone blowout has made its way onto almost every red carpet.

To finish her look off, Queen B wore a soft smoky eye with fluttery lashes and a glossy nude lip.