8 Beyoncé "Renaissance" Tour Outfit Ideas Inspired by Every Iconic Album

July 2023 marks one year since Beyoncé dropped Renaissance, her seventh studio album and one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year. So how is Queen Bey marking the anniversary? By embarking on the North American leg of her Renaissance Tour, which kicked off in Europe in June and crosses the Atlantic for a Toronto debut on July 8.

If you were among the Beyhive soldiers willing to battle Ticketmaster for a spot at a North American stop—and won—congratulations! Now you just need to figure out what you’re going to wear. While the Renaissance promotional images and couture collaboration with Balmain are an excellent starting point for inspiration (especially if you have an affinity for silver, platinum, and gemstones), reports from the European leg of the tour reveal that (spoiler alert) Mrs. Carter’s set list includes selections from her entire robust catalog. Call it her own Eras tour, if you will.

So why not pull inspo from Beyoncé's entire 20-plus-year career? From Dangerously in Love to Renaissance, keep scrolling for tour outfits perfect for dancing the night away.

Dangerously in Love

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Dangerously in Love, and it’s hard to decide which is more timeless: The white tank and denim hot pants she donned in the "Crazy in Love" video or the diamante top on the album’s cover. With an on-trend bralette-over-tank top moment, you don’t even have to choose.

B'Day

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Of the many things Beyoncé has held on to over her career, her Southern roots are among the firmest. And with frilly accents and pageant-queen hair, this heritage is played up beautifully in the “Deja Vu” video. For a comfortable, concert-approved take on the look, opt for a breezy chemise and glitzy denim.

Shop The Look Lee

Lee

Free People

I Am... Sasha Fierce

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Is “Single Ladies” going to be the official anthem of girls’ nights around the world until the end of time? Yes. But this is my list, and in this house, our Sasha Fierce allegiance lies with the futuristic “Sweet Dreams” video. (Featuring an absolutely iconic Mugler fembot moment.) Give the futuristic aesthetic a Renaissance-worthy spin with silver metallics instead of gold.

Shop The Look Windsor

Amanda Uprichard

Nike

4

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

There are two defining garments of Beyoncé's 4 era: Feathery, fuzzy, little jackets and structured, undergarment-esque bodysuits. If you’re feeling particularly bold, wear them together for a coquette-ish look. (And add in a corset-inspired purse for good measure.)

Beyoncé

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Slinky, stretchy, smoky-eyed, and sexy, I have to admit: This is my favorite moment in Beyoncé's sartorial history. This look is probably at its apex in the “Drunk in Love” video. While you probably don’t want to show up to a stadium in little more than a bikini, a mesh bodysuit and mesh-accented leggings will capture the essence of the style.

Shop The Look Parade

Yitty

Spanx

Lemonade

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Lemonade might go down in history for its beauty influence, but the fashion is just as stunning. Beyoncé and longtime stylist Marni Senofonte went for a “Victorian, antebellum, reformation vibe,” and drew plenty of inspo from Black New Orleans history. Get the look with dramatic sleeves and feminine ruffle details.

Renaissance (Disco Version)

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Hear me out: Depending on how adventurous the fashion is in your chosen Renaissance Tour destination, everyone will be in club kid attire. So why not draw from Bey’s other big inspiration, disco? Stretchy, shiny leggings that are practically made for dancing and a lame top from a designer who is herself a Disco-era icon will stand out in the crowd.

Renaissance (Club Version)

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

Okay, I know I just said everyone will be dressed like a club kid at many a Renaissance Tour stop. And they will be! But that’s for good reason: Cargo pants + sneakers + a going-out top is a tried-and-true formula for looking great and while still being able to bust a move.