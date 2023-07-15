15 "Renaissance" Tour Makeup Ideas That Fulfill Our Disco Glam Dreams

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is in full swing, with the North American tour dates just kicking off. The show, of course, provides us with a coveted opportunity to watch Queen Bey dominate the stage with her impeccable vocals and dance moves. However, the Renaissance Tour is also equally about us. After all, the entire album is a celebration of identity and culture—making the concert the perfect playground for us to express ourselves via creative fashion and beauty looks.
In terms of the latter, Renaissance's glamorous disco vibes specifically provide ample makeup inspiration. Bold chrome eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow, and glitzy highlighter all feel fitting for the occasion—however, the beauty options are truly endless. The looks we've rounded up below serve as further proof. Ahead, find 15 makeup ideas perfect for a night out at the Renaissance Tour.
Abstract Eyeliner
Since the Renaissance World Tour is about freedom and expression, run wild with your liner looks. To recreate this ultra-cool abstract design, use a liquid eyeliner, like Danessa Myricks' Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner ($18). Add an extra touch of intrigue by swiping on a brown lip liner and gloss combo.
Double Winged Eyeliner
Beyoncé's makeup looks have run the gamut throughout the tour. She's hit the stage wearing everything from purple chrome eyeshadow to layered eyeliner (as seen here). This look, created by her longtime makeup artist Rokael, uses layers of black and white eyeliner to create a dynamic double-winged look. The soft glam is further enhanced by nude eyeshadow and light shimmer across the lid.
Eye-Catching Glitter
Many of the outfits Beyoncé wears on stage are made with eye-catching metallic fabrics. So, why not have your eye makeup lean into that? Recreate this striking shimmery cat-eye using Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner ($25) in Midnight Cowboy, 24/7 Eye Pencil ($25) in Rockstar, and 24/7 Moondust Shadow ($24) in Lithium.
Striking Silver
Silver and black are always a striking pair, especially when worn on the eyes. Use the Maybelline TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner ($10) in Deep Onyx to create the sharp outer corner and Sparkling Silver to fill in the rest.
Warm and Golden
A soft, bronzy look has been one of Bey's signatures throughout the tour. Opt for a nude glossy lip, golden lids, and touches of bronzer on the high points of the face.
Wicked Wings
Take your eye makeup to new heights with this wing-inspired look. You can achieve the same midnight metallic finish using Kylie Cosmetics' Batman Collection Eyeliner ($13) in Dark Knight and Batman Collection Eyeshadow Palette ($25) in Batcave, Bold, Wam, and Hideout.
Gold Chrome
Play off of the bumblebee-inspired looks Beyoncé wears while performing "America Has a Problem." Start by outlining your lid using Danessa Myricks' Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner ($18) and fill it in with the brand's Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel ($25) in Lightning Bolt. Finish things off with a neutral glossy lip.
Bumblebee Yellow
This solid yellow eye is a Beyhive-approved look. You can achieve it with a liquid eyeshadow like About-Face's Matte Fluid Eye Paint ($16).
Diffused Disco
This makeup moment feels like it was ripped right out of the disco era. The way the baby blue and pink hues seamlessly bleed together on the eyes and cheeks gives this look a super dreamy effect. You'll need Stila's Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner ($24) in Jitterbug and Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter ($40) in Wattabrat to recreate this glam.
Purple Sparkles
For the last night of the European leg of the tour, Beyoncé took to the stage with a shimmery purple eye. Bring the same vibrant vibes to the show with this look. On the eyes, you'll want to swipe on the Lavender and Bonbon shades from the Viseart Paris Petit Pro Soleil Palette ($30). Achieve a fluttery lash using Rokael Beauty Lashes in Neux Moon ($14) and Twinkling Stars ($14).
Silver Swipe
Sometimes, all you need is a dash of color to make your look pop. Adding an elongated swipe of silver eyeliner to your waterline makes this look feel magical.
Black and Silver Gems
Most of Beyoncé's tour outfits are covered in gems and sequins. So, a makeup look full of face gems is the perfect way to go. Start building the intensity of the look by lining your eyes with Makeup by Mario's Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil ($24) in Super Black and brushing on a volumizing mascara (like Maybelline's The Falsies Surreal Waterproof Mascara). Then, carefully place black and silver gems all over your eyes (and chest). The resulting look is beyond unique.
Glossy Red
This look combines two of our favorite things—face gems and red lips. To achieve this glossy lip, start by lining your lips with a black lip pencil. Then, swipe on a tinted red balm (like ColourPop's Glowing Lip) before layering on more gloss. As far as the face gems are concerned, you'll want to use gold square studs like these.
Otherworldly Eyes
If we could pick one Renaissance song to describe Jael's makeup, it'd be "Alien Superstar." There's so much to love about this otherworldly look—namely, the bleached brows, silver and gray eye makeup, and peachy glossy lips.
White Lines
No matter how you use it, white eyeliner always creates a mesmerizing makeup moment. Here, MUA Vincent Oquendo used it to design a cool graphic liner look that frames the eye perfectly. We recommend using MAC's Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner ($23) in Incorruptible or Haus Labs' Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($22) in White Onyx Matte.