15 "Renaissance" Tour Makeup Ideas That Fulfill Our Disco Glam Dreams

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is in full swing, with the North American tour dates just kicking off. The show, of course, provides us with a coveted opportunity to watch Queen Bey dominate the stage with her impeccable vocals and dance moves. However, the Renaissance Tour is also equally about us. After all, the entire album is a celebration of identity and culture—making the concert the perfect playground for us to express ourselves via creative fashion and beauty looks.

In terms of the latter, Renaissance's glamorous disco vibes specifically provide ample makeup inspiration. Bold chrome eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow, and glitzy highlighter all feel fitting for the occasion—however, the beauty options are truly endless. The looks we've rounded up below serve as further proof. Ahead, find 15 makeup ideas perfect for a night out at the Renaissance Tour.